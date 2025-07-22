SaltyNZ: Noting that we do not officially condone the use of normal mobile plan SIMs in routers and reserve the right to address unusually high usage at any time, we do not actively attempt to restrict hotspotting on any mobile plan.

A followup if you would be so kind.... I'm happy with the Mikrotik you recommended, and have been all over the RouterOS guides etc for the last 3 coffees now. This certainly looks to be a step up from the usual TP Link or Huawei device.... anyway, on the 2deg site there is mention in various places of rural broadband not being possible with a BYO modem, and similar verbiage in the setup guides and plan selectors.

Here's my take from what I have picked up so far, could you comment?

I think that rural broadband is a 700MHz (only? or at least usually?) service on a 2deg wireless broadband account/SIM. 2deg knows it is a RB connection.

What I am planning to do - using a 4G/LTE WAN capable router with a standard prepay or data sidekick or even a pay monthly SIM is taking advantage of the lack of restrictions you mention above, and will happen to use 700MHz 4G in the area I will use intend to deploy it, but in the end is just another normal device, not a rural broadband connection.

If that's correct.... why is there a RB connection type? Priority of service maybe? What really drives my question is the RB accounts seem to cost way more than data sidekcik given i can share sata to the sidekick from my main 2deg account. I don't mean to get into pricing details, moreso - surely you get something more for the RB cost? Maybe that something is simply support and pre set up, no hassle, supplied modem? Of course, 2deg reserves the right to restrict the use of normal SIMs in the way that I will be using it at any time in future so I guess that's another reason to pay for the "real" RB service.

At this stage I think MY way forward is clear, but I've gotten all intrigued on whether this is a service thing in technical terms or more admin around it as above :-)