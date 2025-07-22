Previous thread on the hardware involved for context... this post is about the 2degrees product suitability.
We would like a 4G to wifi router at a rural holiday property, for occasional use hence no contract or monthly fee ideally.
The TP-Link Archer M400 looks OK and takes external antennas, and the 2degrees data sidekick SIM/plan looks perfect.
Anyone know of a problem with this idea - like hotspotting not allowed from the data sidekick SIM? I have an enquiry in place with 2degrees but it might take a while, and real world experience or info from the knowledgeable folk on here is valuable.