I'm getting horrible latency connection to some game servers in Australia. Also I did some test speedtest.net and getting around 10m download when the test was carried out on a pc linked to router on giga ethernet.
Do you have some ip address examples?
There was some recently but was fixed 2 days ago.
We not experiencing any issues tonight here in Auckland.
Your approximate location?
Hamilton,my IP is cgnat. the game servers were Pathofexile australia and NZ servers.
The problem went away after 10 pm so it must be something in cgnat range since my other friend who has public ip had no problem at that time.