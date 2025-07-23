Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)is there a 2 Degrees outages at the moment?

CSM

CSM

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#320263 23-Jul-2025 21:53
Send private message quote this post

I'm getting horrible latency connection to some game servers in Australia. Also I did some test speedtest.net and getting around 10m download when the test was carried out on a pc linked to router on giga ethernet.

 

 

Create new topic
NickMack
962 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396687 23-Jul-2025 21:55
Send private message quote this post

Do you have some ip address examples?




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 



kiwiharry
1030 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #3396691 23-Jul-2025 22:11
Send private message quote this post

There was some recently but was fixed 2 days ago.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=320175&page_no=2#3395919

 

 

 

We not experiencing any issues tonight here in Auckland. 




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

Linux
11399 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3396692 23-Jul-2025 22:12
Send private message quote this post

Your approximate location?



CSM

CSM

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3396719 24-Jul-2025 08:39
Send private message quote this post

Hamilton,my IP is cgnat.  the game servers were Pathofexile australia and NZ servers.

 

The problem went away after 10 pm so it must be something in cgnat range since my other friend who has public ip had no problem at that time.

 

 

Create new topic





