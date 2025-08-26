Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees PPPoE Timeout Error
kmashlan

#321536 26-Aug-2025 16:01
Hi all.  I have been searching the forums to see if I can find an answer to this, but I couldn't find something that seemed to match.

 

I have a 2D FritzBox 7490 and been getting disconnects and slow response like it is having problems with sending and receiving packets.  This started a few weeks ago.  A disconnect would last randomly between 5 and 30 minutes, and rebooting the ONT and Router didn't fix it - time seemed to be the fix.

 

I phoned tech support and they suggested I configure my static IP manually in case of conflict, but then could only give me the IP, not the subnet, default gateway or DNS details.  Long story short, it killed everything, then they suggested a factory reset which got it back online.  They then changed my static IP in case of a conflict and another factory reset to pick up the changes.  Again, back online with new IP.  However, my land line didn't work - wasn't registered.

 

All this time, no errors on PPPoE Timeout, and things seemed good.

 

I rang back about the landline, and they did something and (another) factory reset and it picked everything up.  However, once the phone number was registered, the PPPoE errors came back.  Only thing I could see is the username for the internet connection changed from "2d-factory" (or something like that) to  <username>@2degrees.nz.  And the phone no showed up as registered. 

 

I have attached a extract of the log below.

 

26.08.25 15:35:52 PPPoE error: Timeout. [2 messages since 26.08.25 15:35:38]

 

26.08.25 07:54:04 PPPoE error: Timeout. [4096 messages since 25.08.25 15:57:32]

 

25.08.25 15:57:18 PPPoE error: Timeout. [3 messages since 25.08.25 15:56:50]

 

25.08.25 15:56:36 PPPoE error: Timeout. [1990 messages since 25.08.25 08:11:58]

 

25.08.25 00:03:32 PPPoE error: Timeout. [4096 messages since 24.08.25 08:07:00]

 

24.08.25 08:06:46 PPPoE error: Timeout. [3404 messages since 23.08.25 18:51:53]

 

23.08.25 18:51:39 PPPoE error: Timeout. [110 messages since 23.08.25 18:26:11]  

 

 

 

And the connection: (masked the IP in case...) 

 

23.08.25 16:46:12 PPPoE error: Timeout. [12 messages since 23.08.25 16:43:38]

 

23.08.25 16:43:25 IPv6 prefix obtained successfully. New prefix: xxxx:4400:4180:3f00::/56

 

23.08.25 16:43:25 IPv6 internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxxx:4400:4000:803f::1

 

23.08.25 16:43:24 PPPoE error: Timeout.

 

23.08.25 16:43:21 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 101.100.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 202.180.64.10 and 202.180.64.11, gateway: 101.98.0.121, broadband PoP: akfor-bng2

 

23.08.25 16:43:09 Internet connection cleared.  

 

Anyone got any ideas?

 

Thanks in advance 

 

Ken

muppet
  #3407620 26-Aug-2025 16:23
Sounds like you might have something on your network, something bad probably, generating a lot of traffic. I.E one of your devices might be part of a botnet.  The massive outbound traffic stops the router being able to send its PPPOE keepalives. This lines up by the slow traffic you mention as well. 

 

I would ask 2d to provide any utilisation graphs/ figures they can show you for your service. That might help isolate the problem. 

 

If it's not very bursty excessive traffic, then potentially there is a problem with your fibre service. I expect that 2d will have ruled that out by now though.

 

Try turning off any windows PCS and just browsing via Wi-Fi on your phone. Is that okay? If so, slowly turn devices on until what you've turned on seems to cause the problem. That would be the one to investigate in detail. 

 

Note that I'm not saying you DO have a compromised device, only that it's an option that fits the profile of the problem you're talking about.

