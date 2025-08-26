Hi all. I have been searching the forums to see if I can find an answer to this, but I couldn't find something that seemed to match.

I have a 2D FritzBox 7490 and been getting disconnects and slow response like it is having problems with sending and receiving packets. This started a few weeks ago. A disconnect would last randomly between 5 and 30 minutes, and rebooting the ONT and Router didn't fix it - time seemed to be the fix.

I phoned tech support and they suggested I configure my static IP manually in case of conflict, but then could only give me the IP, not the subnet, default gateway or DNS details. Long story short, it killed everything, then they suggested a factory reset which got it back online. They then changed my static IP in case of a conflict and another factory reset to pick up the changes. Again, back online with new IP. However, my land line didn't work - wasn't registered.

All this time, no errors on PPPoE Timeout, and things seemed good.

I rang back about the landline, and they did something and (another) factory reset and it picked everything up. However, once the phone number was registered, the PPPoE errors came back. Only thing I could see is the username for the internet connection changed from "2d-factory" (or something like that) to <username>@2degrees.nz. And the phone no showed up as registered.

I have attached a extract of the log below.

26.08.25 15:35:52 PPPoE error: Timeout. [2 messages since 26.08.25 15:35:38]

26.08.25 07:54:04 PPPoE error: Timeout. [4096 messages since 25.08.25 15:57:32]

25.08.25 15:57:18 PPPoE error: Timeout. [3 messages since 25.08.25 15:56:50]

25.08.25 15:56:36 PPPoE error: Timeout. [1990 messages since 25.08.25 08:11:58]

25.08.25 00:03:32 PPPoE error: Timeout. [4096 messages since 24.08.25 08:07:00]

24.08.25 08:06:46 PPPoE error: Timeout. [3404 messages since 23.08.25 18:51:53]

23.08.25 18:51:39 PPPoE error: Timeout. [110 messages since 23.08.25 18:26:11]

And the connection: (masked the IP in case...)

23.08.25 16:46:12 PPPoE error: Timeout. [12 messages since 23.08.25 16:43:38]

23.08.25 16:43:25 IPv6 prefix obtained successfully. New prefix: xxxx:4400:4180:3f00::/56

23.08.25 16:43:25 IPv6 internet connection established successfully. IP address: xxxx:4400:4000:803f::1

23.08.25 16:43:24 PPPoE error: Timeout.

23.08.25 16:43:21 Internet connection established successfully. IP address: 101.100.xxx.xxx, DNS server: 202.180.64.10 and 202.180.64.11, gateway: 101.98.0.121, broadband PoP: akfor-bng2

23.08.25 16:43:09 Internet connection cleared.

Anyone got any ideas?

Thanks in advance

Ken