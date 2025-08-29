Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)How long can you reclaim a number for?
Morgenmuffel

633 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#321562 29-Aug-2025 12:32
Send private message quote this post

Mrs Morgenmuffel didn't do her yearly top-up in July, and now appears to have lost her number, is it possible to get the number back? Or is time for a new number




'We love to buy books because we believe we’re buying the time to read them.' WARREN ZEVON

Create new topic
Linux
11472 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3408502 29-Aug-2025 12:51
Send private message quote this post

@Morgenmuffel Have you called and spoken to 2degrees about it? Geekzone is not an official support channel



gehenna
8539 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3408503 29-Aug-2025 12:54
Send private message quote this post

Linux:

 

@Morgenmuffel Have you called and spoken to 2degrees about it? Geekzone is not an official support channel

 

 

But it is a place to crowdsource community experiences.

nztim
3847 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3408504 29-Aug-2025 12:59
Send private message quote this post

How do people go a year without topping up? Living Overseas?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



SaltyNZ
8276 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
2degrees
Lifetime subscriber

  #3408593 29-Aug-2025 15:01
Send private message quote this post

As long as it was not too long ago - like, if it was last year, don't bother, but if it was only a few weeks - call Care, they can probably sort it out (but no promises).




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 