Mrs Morgenmuffel didn't do her yearly top-up in July, and now appears to have lost her number, is it possible to get the number back? Or is time for a new number
@Morgenmuffel Have you called and spoken to 2degrees about it? Geekzone is not an official support channel
But it is a place to crowdsource community experiences.
How do people go a year without topping up? Living Overseas?
As long as it was not too long ago - like, if it was last year, don't bother, but if it was only a few weeks - call Care, they can probably sort it out (but no promises).
