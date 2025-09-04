Is there any one experiencing bring own number issue from other providers to 2Degrees?

I and my wife recently transferred our numbers to 2Degrees prepay and it looked like sim card numbers have been transferred but functions not working.

1) can display 2degrees signals on the phone

2) can see the numbers had transferred to the new sim card which in phone settings - mobile - my number

3) My 2degrees APP can show my correct number with correct plans.

4) can only receive text message but unable to send texts, calls and can NOT use any data (have enough data )

5) make any calls will directly drive to 2Degrees customer care , and 2Degrees customer care said our numbers are blocked and we need to email 2Degree Fraud team.

6) emailed Fraud team 4 days ago but no response then my primary number cannot be used.