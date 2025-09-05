Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2Degrees HyperFibre HB810 + Deco BE65 Mesh units - best practice setup?
#322624 5-Sep-2025 12:48
Hi all,

 

 

 

i just got connected to 2degrees Hyperfibre 2 today, and have set up the HB810 Aginet (Deco in disguise). 

however i need a mesh network to cover my entire house, so i have also set up my existing BE65 Deco units. 

 

 

 

Since the HB810 is aginet and doesnt recognise the Deco units, and i dont think i can connect BE65 Deco units direcrtly to ONT, i have set things up as below:

 

 

 

HB810 connected to ONT -> BE65 Deco connected to HB810 10GBPS port -> 2nd BE65 Deco via mesh.

 

 

 

So essentially im just using HB810 to get the connection from ONT and feed my Deco units. Have turned off Wifi 7 on the HB810 but cant seem to be able to turn off 2.4/5ghz default wifi network.


 

is there anything i should do or adjust to make this setup efficient / maximise my hyperfibre connection? or this this the only way to set up if you need a Mesh network?

 

 

 

Any advise is appreciated.

  #3411558 5-Sep-2025 13:06
Okay never mind, i just turned on VLan tagging on Deco unit and connected it directly to ONT. now i have internet without having to use the HB810. sorry for the useless post!



  #3411562 5-Sep-2025 13:09
Are you able to get ethernet between your two BE65s? 

 

 

 

Wireless backhaul (I assume what you mean by connected by Mesh) isn't the ideal solution for multi-gig connections 

  #3411564 5-Sep-2025 13:12
One Deco BE65 is siting next to ONT in one room, the other out in the living room. very difficult to get a cable all the way out there.

 

 

 

May i ask why it is not a good idea to go wireless? the BE65s are supposed to have Up to 11GBPs wireless transmission, thats more than enough for hyperfibre isnt it? 

 

 

 

 

