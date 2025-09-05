Hi all,

i just got connected to 2degrees Hyperfibre 2 today, and have set up the HB810 Aginet (Deco in disguise).



however i need a mesh network to cover my entire house, so i have also set up my existing BE65 Deco units.

Since the HB810 is aginet and doesnt recognise the Deco units, and i dont think i can connect BE65 Deco units direcrtly to ONT, i have set things up as below:

HB810 connected to ONT -> BE65 Deco connected to HB810 10GBPS port -> 2nd BE65 Deco via mesh.

So essentially im just using HB810 to get the connection from ONT and feed my Deco units. Have turned off Wifi 7 on the HB810 but cant seem to be able to turn off 2.4/5ghz default wifi network.







is there anything i should do or adjust to make this setup efficient / maximise my hyperfibre connection? or this this the only way to set up if you need a Mesh network?

Any advise is appreciated.