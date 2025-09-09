Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Billing & Accounting Incompetence
Zeon

3919 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 747

Trusted

#322660 9-Sep-2025 15:51
Send private message quote this post

Has anyone else had issues with 2degrees billing/accounting recently?

 

So I've been with 2degrees pretty much from when they started and have held a business account with them with ~5 connections since 2014. A 4-5 months ago they stopped emailing invoices and when enquiring with them about it, they stated they no longer would support that and we would need to login to their portal to download them. I don't really want to give the login details to our accountant or to an AI Agent (since many other actions can be taken there) to do this or - pay for the accountant's time or AI agent to do this task. I would consider email as being industry standard for invoice delivery. I ended up just emailing their support team each month who then sent the invoice. Now they send invoices again - I am sure I was not the only one.....

 

The next issue, they couldn't find our payments. We have been paying them the same way, to the same account for many, many years. Then in June 2025 they couldn't find our payment for a few weeks, July and August same thing. After emails back and forth with online banking screenshots they finally managed to find them. They they kept adding "late payment fees" due to this.

 

Then to top it all off they emailed me yesterday to say services would be disconnected due to overdue invoices. I emailed them back with the 4-5 email threads I have had with them about these billing issues and they replied to disregard the disconnection email. About 30 minutes after their reply I got another disconnection email and 30 minutes after that the phone was disconnected.

 

Anyway end of rant....

 

 

 

I will be demanding at a minimum $1,000 account credit as compensation or else moving to another provider. It seems strange for a comapny to spend so much on advertising while alienating their existing clients - must be better economics to get new customers than retain long-standing existing ones I guess.....




boosacnoodle
967 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 617


  #3412999 9-Sep-2025 15:57
Send private message quote this post

I started randomly receiving invoices for a postpaid mobile account... that I closed three years ago! Made a complaint and they sorted it - but how does that even happen?



insane
3255 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 958

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3413001 9-Sep-2025 16:11
Send private message quote this post

They can again send invoices by email. Accounts were moved from some old system to a new so maybe your payment references need updating to reflect your new account number?

 

 

 

 

richms
28305 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 9288

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3413002 9-Sep-2025 16:12
Send private message quote this post

Just move ASAP. This is not the first unsolvable because of incompetency problem I have heard of recently.




Richard rich.ms



xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13808 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4201

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3413006 9-Sep-2025 16:23
Send private message quote this post

Their accounting systems are all over the place, they kept insisting I had a free static IP on my fiber connection, but couldn't give me an answer as to why I had a monthly charge for it. Did ask for a refund for those months, but never went anywhere :)

 

Then after they started having all sorts of routing issues etc I decided

 

was the best response.

 

We have a couple of prepay mobiles left on them and that's it.

 

Think they tried doing too much all at once, and its bitten them...

 

 

 




