Has anyone else had issues with 2degrees billing/accounting recently?

So I've been with 2degrees pretty much from when they started and have held a business account with them with ~5 connections since 2014. A 4-5 months ago they stopped emailing invoices and when enquiring with them about it, they stated they no longer would support that and we would need to login to their portal to download them. I don't really want to give the login details to our accountant or to an AI Agent (since many other actions can be taken there) to do this or - pay for the accountant's time or AI agent to do this task. I would consider email as being industry standard for invoice delivery. I ended up just emailing their support team each month who then sent the invoice. Now they send invoices again - I am sure I was not the only one.....

The next issue, they couldn't find our payments. We have been paying them the same way, to the same account for many, many years. Then in June 2025 they couldn't find our payment for a few weeks, July and August same thing. After emails back and forth with online banking screenshots they finally managed to find them. They they kept adding "late payment fees" due to this.

Then to top it all off they emailed me yesterday to say services would be disconnected due to overdue invoices. I emailed them back with the 4-5 email threads I have had with them about these billing issues and they replied to disregard the disconnection email. About 30 minutes after their reply I got another disconnection email and 30 minutes after that the phone was disconnected.

Anyway end of rant....

I will be demanding at a minimum $1,000 account credit as compensation or else moving to another provider. It seems strange for a comapny to spend so much on advertising while alienating their existing clients - must be better economics to get new customers than retain long-standing existing ones I guess.....