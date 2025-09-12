Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Sudden Zero Balance and Plan Removal on 2degrees $8 Monthly Prepay Plans – No Consent, No Explanation!
Hi everyone,

 

 

 

I've been a 2degrees customer for about 2 years now (switched over from Vodafone), managing three accounts on the lowest-tier $8 Monthly Prepay Plan (mine, my wife's, and my daughter's). We barely use mobile data since we're mostly on WiFi at home, so this plan has always suited us perfectly – no need for anything higher.

 

 

 

This morning (12 September), I got a text saying my data was low, which prompted me to check our accounts. To my shock, all three accounts now show a balance of $0, and our active plans have been completely removed, (data, txt, call minutes, all zeros) without any consent or notification from us. Instead, it just says "No active recurring combo." I recharged my account and my daughter's recently (on or around 1 September), and my wife's was topped up earlier – there should have been plenty left (around $20 on my daughter's and $40 on my wife's, for example). There's no way we've used it up so quickly with our minimal usage.

 

 

 

This feels like a system glitch or unauthorized change, and it's left us without service. I tried calling the 2degrees helpline, waited on hold for 15 minutes, and then the call was abruptly disconnected before I could speak to anyone. No callback, nothing.

 

 

 

Has anyone else experienced this recently? Is this a widespread issue with prepay plans? I'm frustrated as this disrupts our basic connectivity, and I want to bring it to public attention in case it's affecting others. Any advice on how to escalate this effectively? 2degrees team, if you're monitoring, please look into this. Message me so I can provide more details of my accounts.

 

 

 

Thanks for any insights or similar stories!

Cheers 

 

 

 

===========

 

Looks like it is back to normal. 

Sounds not great! I had a look at my prepay account and the app is also showing 0 balance, data, mins, and texts. The website says "No active recurring combo" when it should be the $19 dollar monthly plan.

 

Haven't had a low data text, and I can still call out and use mobile data. 

 

And in the time it's taken to write that out, everything is back to normal now.



nickt:

 

Sounds not great! I had a look at my prepay account and the app is also showing 0 balance, data, mins, and texts. The website says "No active recurring combo" when it should be the $19 dollar monthly plan.

 

Haven't had a low data text, and I can still call out and use mobile data. 

 

And in the time it's taken to write that out, everything is back to normal now.

 



Yes, it is back to normal now. Low data looks correct to me since I was out shopping, and it just went below 50MB

