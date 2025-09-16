Our 2D supplied Fritzbox 7530 reported internet disconnection due to timeout during PPP negotiation at 23:09:21, with continued PPPoE timeouts since then.

This appears to happen around once a month for us, but its usually only for 5 minutes or so, and usually in the early hours of the morning (so less noticeable). Last time according to router logs was around 4am on 22 august.

We are in the static IP pool, and were originally a Snap customer.