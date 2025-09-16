Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Fibre Outage - Auckland
SamF

#322729 16-Sep-2025 23:44
Fibre has been down for us here in Takanini for about 20 min.

 

Anyone else having issues?

 

PPPoE interface showing as up, but no WAN gateway assigned and no traffic flowing.

Kris89
  #3415499 17-Sep-2025 00:12
Our 2D supplied Fritzbox 7530 reported internet disconnection due to timeout during PPP negotiation at 23:09:21, with continued PPPoE timeouts since then.

 

This appears to happen around once a month for us, but its usually only for 5 minutes or so, and usually in the early hours of the morning (so less noticeable). Last time according to router logs was around 4am on 22 august.

 

We are in the static IP pool, and were originally a Snap customer.

