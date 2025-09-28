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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2 Degrees Cell outage in "Auckland"
sampler

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#322842 28-Sep-2025 15:05
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GZers,

 

JFYI seems to be a 2D cellular outage in the greater Auckland area since at least 2:15pm

Have found a reddit post, but nothing via any other channel to confirm as of yet.

 

Cheers

 

Lee

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RunningMan
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  #3419469 28-Sep-2025 15:13
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Why is "Auckland" in quotes?

 

Certainly a lot of people reporting a problem in the last hour or 2 https://downdetector.co.nz/status/2degrees/ 



sampler

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  #3419470 28-Sep-2025 15:19
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"Auckland" as that seems to be the bulk of where the reports are from, people in various parts of Auckland. However could be larger. However just got a few text messages through, so something might be working again.

 

Down detector for me via your link is showing a peek of ~400 outage reports. No idea what they refer too. since 1pm? might be not be DLST

Oblivian
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  #3419472 28-Sep-2025 15:29
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3 attempts to make an outbound about 215 from north canty too..



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  #3419604 29-Sep-2025 07:49
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2d acknowledged the fault on their Facebook. Only some customers must be affected, my mother called me (a few times!) yesterday from Invercargill.

 

 

 

I presume via wifi calling though…

xpd

xpd
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  #3419606 29-Sep-2025 07:59
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Ah, would explain why my wife was having a hard time having phone conversations. Will let her know she dosent need a new phone :D

 

 




XPD / Gavin

 

LinkTree

 

 

 

quickymart
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  #3419610 29-Sep-2025 08:31
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Doesn't sound like a full "outage" 😋

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dell laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
sampler

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  #3419612 29-Sep-2025 08:41
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xpd:

 

Ah, would explain why my wife was having a hard time having phone conversations. Will let her know she dosent need a new phone :D

 

 

I have found that mine can be quite creative if there is a perceived need for a new phone. Having said that I'm sure Ive tested gravity once or twice too.

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