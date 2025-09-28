GZers,
JFYI seems to be a 2D cellular outage in the greater Auckland area since at least 2:15pm
Have found a reddit post, but nothing via any other channel to confirm as of yet.
Cheers
Lee
Why is "Auckland" in quotes?
Certainly a lot of people reporting a problem in the last hour or 2 https://downdetector.co.nz/status/2degrees/
"Auckland" as that seems to be the bulk of where the reports are from, people in various parts of Auckland. However could be larger. However just got a few text messages through, so something might be working again.
Down detector for me via your link is showing a peek of ~400 outage reports. No idea what they refer too. since 1pm? might be not be DLST
3 attempts to make an outbound about 215 from north canty too..
2d acknowledged the fault on their Facebook. Only some customers must be affected, my mother called me (a few times!) yesterday from Invercargill.
I presume via wifi calling though…
Doesn't sound like a full "outage" 😋
xpd:
Ah, would explain why my wife was having a hard time having phone conversations. Will let her know she dosent need a new phone :D
I have found that mine can be quite creative if there is a perceived need for a new phone. Having said that I'm sure Ive tested gravity once or twice too.
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