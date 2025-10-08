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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Android 2d app won't run
linw

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#322941 8-Oct-2025 14:14
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For some months now the 2d app won't run (yes, I have loaded new apps). All it shows is an almost blank screen with X "idm.2degrees.nz" on it.

 

That address doesn't work so I am wondering where it is coming from.

 

Any ideas where I need to look?

 

 

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Linux
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  #3423022 8-Oct-2025 14:38
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@linw What makde / model of handset are you having issues on?

 

What is the default browser on your handset?



linw

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  #3423233 8-Oct-2025 19:08
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Thank you. It is a Redmi 4 5G from FB Tech.

 

I use the Edge browser.

 

Something is screwy as I added it easily to my wife's older Redmi 5g.

 

 

 

 

richms
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  #3423236 8-Oct-2025 19:18
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Are you certain its the right 2d app? They did a needless change of app a while back, and the old one may still be lingering.




Richard rich.ms



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  #3423237 8-Oct-2025 19:19
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Does the other handset have Google Chrome installed?

KiwiSurfer
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  #3423245 8-Oct-2025 19:38
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2deg app works fine on my mobile. I use Firefox (not Chrome) as my default browser.

linw

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  #3423247 8-Oct-2025 19:51
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I asked AI and it said delete the cache. 

 

And, guess what, it installed!!

 

Thank you all for answering. I appreciate you sharing your time and skill.

 

Seems to be a moral like things like this - try deleting the cache and try again.

 

Cheers.

 
 
 
 

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Linux
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  #3423248 8-Oct-2025 19:52
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I thought you would of tried that before hand

linw

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  #3423254 8-Oct-2025 20:40
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Darn, it still isn't OK. It does now ask for me to sign in BUT when I press the Sign in it goes back to the blank with wrong IP address as stated in my first post.

 

 

linw

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  #3423260 8-Oct-2025 20:53
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@Linux

 

Both have Chrome installed.

Linux
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  #3423265 8-Oct-2025 21:29
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Do the settings - Apps - 2degrees App ' clear data ' 

linw

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  #3423266 8-Oct-2025 21:34
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I think it is a chrome problem as Linux asked early on.

 

My wife's one asked about chrome and I steered it to chrome and then it opened the app fine.

 

Mine  has chrome installed but i2deg t isn't asking about chrome so I will have to fiddle with my settings to get it running with chrome.

 

Thanks all and especially Linux with the chrome query.

 
 
 
 

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linw

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  #3423328 9-Oct-2025 09:12
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Solved. Chrome settings were set to disable after a period of unuse. 

 

Thanks for your contributions. 

KiwiSurfer
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  #3423337 9-Oct-2025 10:18
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Odd, I have Chrome disabled on my S21 and 2deg app works fine. The joys of Android I guess. :)

linw

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  #3423371 9-Oct-2025 12:41
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KiwiSurfer:

 

Odd, I have Chrome disabled on my S21 and 2deg app works fine. The joys of Android I guess. :)

 

 

Yep, indeed. Fingers crossed that it keeps working!

Gordy7
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  #3423375 9-Oct-2025 13:01
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Interesting

 

Galaxy S24U and Android 8

 

Have 2 Sims mainly on Skinny and never got the 2D mobile app to work.

 

used to see idm.2degrees.nz and nothing would happen.

 

Change my Sim pointing to 2D Calls/Messages/Data and the app works.

 

Changed my preferred Sim back to Skinny Calls/Messages/Data and the 2D app still works.

 

Rebooted my phone and the 2D app still works.




Gordy

 

My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

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