For some months now the 2d app won't run (yes, I have loaded new apps). All it shows is an almost blank screen with X "idm.2degrees.nz" on it.
That address doesn't work so I am wondering where it is coming from.
Any ideas where I need to look?
Thank you. It is a Redmi 4 5G from FB Tech.
I use the Edge browser.
Something is screwy as I added it easily to my wife's older Redmi 5g.
Does the other handset have Google Chrome installed?
2deg app works fine on my mobile. I use Firefox (not Chrome) as my default browser.
I asked AI and it said delete the cache.
And, guess what, it installed!!
Thank you all for answering. I appreciate you sharing your time and skill.
Seems to be a moral like things like this - try deleting the cache and try again.
Cheers.
I thought you would of tried that before hand
Darn, it still isn't OK. It does now ask for me to sign in BUT when I press the Sign in it goes back to the blank with wrong IP address as stated in my first post.
Do the settings - Apps - 2degrees App ' clear data '
I think it is a chrome problem as Linux asked early on.
My wife's one asked about chrome and I steered it to chrome and then it opened the app fine.
Mine has chrome installed but i2deg t isn't asking about chrome so I will have to fiddle with my settings to get it running with chrome.
Thanks all and especially Linux with the chrome query.
Solved. Chrome settings were set to disable after a period of unuse.
Thanks for your contributions.
Odd, I have Chrome disabled on my S21 and 2deg app works fine. The joys of Android I guess. :)
KiwiSurfer:
Odd, I have Chrome disabled on my S21 and 2deg app works fine. The joys of Android I guess. :)
Yep, indeed. Fingers crossed that it keeps working!
Interesting
Galaxy S24U and Android 8
Have 2 Sims mainly on Skinny and never got the 2D mobile app to work.
used to see idm.2degrees.nz and nothing would happen.
Change my Sim pointing to 2D Calls/Messages/Data and the app works.
Changed my preferred Sim back to Skinny Calls/Messages/Data and the 2D app still works.
Rebooted my phone and the 2D app still works.
Gordy
My first ever AM radio network connection was with a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
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