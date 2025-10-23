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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)VOIP Services down (No ability to call 111 via Landline), looks like there's some failures since ~3am this morning
NickMack

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#323078 23-Oct-2025 08:43
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https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

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NickMack

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  #3427369 23-Oct-2025 08:43
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@Aspired - any details?




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 



lxsw20
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  #3427378 23-Oct-2025 09:23
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Our SIP trunk at work through 2degrees seems to be dead. On hold with them currently....

NickMack

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  #3427380 23-Oct-2025 09:26
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lxsw20:

 

Our SIP trunk at work through 2degrees seems to be dead. On hold with them currently....

 

 

 

 

That was my point connect1 and connect 2 (Session Boarder Controllers) aren't contactable, have been unavailable since just after 3am.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 



lxsw20
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  #3427382 23-Oct-2025 09:27
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Yeap just confirming seeing the same issue!

quentinreade
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  #3427386 23-Oct-2025 09:55
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Thanks Nick, we have updated the website now, apologies for the delay. Comms directly to impacted customers have been issued or are being issued.




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nztim
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  #3427387 23-Oct-2025 10:00
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Does this affect Sky Broadband (use 2degress network) voice as well?




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Shop now for Dyson appliances (affiliate link).
NickMack

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  #3427391 23-Oct-2025 10:12
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quentinreade:

 

Thanks Nick, we have updated the website now, apologies for the delay. Comms directly to impacted customers have been issued or are being issued.

 

 

All good, I emailed Mark Callander to help push this along.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

quentinreade
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  #3427392 23-Oct-2025 10:14
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@nztim No impact I am told. Note, services that were impacted are coming back online.




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NickMack

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  #3427393 23-Oct-2025 10:16
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Back online 

 




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

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