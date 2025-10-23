@Aspired - any details?
Our SIP trunk at work through 2degrees seems to be dead. On hold with them currently....
lxsw20:
Our SIP trunk at work through 2degrees seems to be dead. On hold with them currently....
That was my point connect1 and connect 2 (Session Boarder Controllers) aren't contactable, have been unavailable since just after 3am.
Yeap just confirming seeing the same issue!
Thanks Nick, we have updated the website now, apologies for the delay. Comms directly to impacted customers have been issued or are being issued.
Comms chap
2degrees
Does this affect Sky Broadband (use 2degress network) voice as well?
Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer.
quentinreade:
Thanks Nick, we have updated the website now, apologies for the delay. Comms directly to impacted customers have been issued or are being issued.
All good, I emailed Mark Callander to help push this along.
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