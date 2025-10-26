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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees Fibre internet Down in EBOP
JayADee

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#323099 26-Oct-2025 09:54
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2 Degrees Fibre been down the last 2 evenings. Came up this morning and back down again now at 9:54am. Just whinging and hoping to alert the PTB in case they don’t know. 

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Linux
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  #3428009 26-Oct-2025 10:02
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It is posted on the broadband 2degrees status page 



Linux
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  #3428010 26-Oct-2025 10:03
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Mentions resolved guess that is incorrect

rb99
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  #3428021 26-Oct-2025 11:34
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Seems to be back. Hope it lasts.

 

Really shows the pluses of using an 'online' password manager btw.




“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith

 

rb99



RunningMan
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  #3428025 26-Oct-2025 11:48
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Existing BOP thread. https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=323092 

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