2 Degrees Fibre been down the last 2 evenings. Came up this morning and back down again now at 9:54am. Just whinging and hoping to alert the PTB in case they don’t know.
It is posted on the broadband 2degrees status page
Mentions resolved guess that is incorrect
Seems to be back. Hope it lasts.
Really shows the pluses of using an 'online' password manager btw.
“The modern conservative is engaged in one of man's oldest exercises in moral philosophy; that is, the search for a superior moral justification for selfishness.” -John Kenneth Galbraith
rb99
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