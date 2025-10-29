Hi all,

Anyone else having issues with packet loss / latency to australian servers. I usually sit on 45ms with next to no packet loss. The last two days have been spiking to 300-400ms and getting mass packet loss on both Wow and BF6

I see on the 2degrees website there is issues in Auckland/Whangarei, but I am in Dunedin so dont think its related.

Copy of tracert, I think potentially issue with vocus in sydney if I am reading correctly?

1 3 ms 3 ms 3 ms x.x.x.x

2 24 ms 25 ms 27 ms x.x.x.x

3 24 ms 24 ms 24 ms x.x.x.x

4 29 ms 26 ms 29 ms 192.168.255.209

5 35 ms 33 ms 44 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.122]

6 37 ms 36 ms * be1000.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.237]

7 65 ms 67 ms * be203.cor01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.202.56]

8 * 60 ms 63 ms be2.bdr04.syd03.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.192.79]

9 65 ms 56 ms 60 ms as57976.nsw.ix.asn.au [218.100.52.65]

10 * * * Request timed out.

11 62 ms * 59 ms et-0-0-0-pe01-eqsy4.as57976.net [137.221.85.67]

12 * 57 ms 58 ms 137.221.66.133

13 * 64 ms 65 ms 37.244.40.29

14 * * * Request timed out.

15 * * * Request timed out.

16 * * * Request timed out.

17 * * * Request timed out.