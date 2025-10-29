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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Issues to australian servers?
Ramrodd

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#323133 29-Oct-2025 20:26
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Hi all, 

 

Anyone else having issues with packet loss / latency to australian servers.  I usually sit on 45ms with next to no packet loss.  The last two days have been spiking to 300-400ms and getting mass packet loss on both Wow and BF6

 

I see on the 2degrees website there is issues in Auckland/Whangarei, but I am in Dunedin so dont think its related.

 

Copy of tracert, I think potentially issue with vocus in sydney if I am reading correctly?

 

 

 

1     3 ms     3 ms     3 ms  x.x.x.x
  2    24 ms    25 ms    27 ms x.x.x.x
  3    24 ms    24 ms    24 ms  x.x.x.x
  4    29 ms    26 ms    29 ms  192.168.255.209
  5    35 ms    33 ms    44 ms  default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [101.98.5.122]
  6    37 ms    36 ms     *     be1000.bdr01.akl03.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.237]
  7    65 ms    67 ms     *     be203.cor01.syd11.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.202.56]
  8     *       60 ms    63 ms  be2.bdr04.syd03.nsw.vocus.network [114.31.192.79]
  9    65 ms    56 ms    60 ms  as57976.nsw.ix.asn.au [218.100.52.65]
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11    62 ms     *       59 ms  et-0-0-0-pe01-eqsy4.as57976.net [137.221.85.67]
 12     *       57 ms    58 ms  137.221.66.133
 13     *       64 ms    65 ms  37.244.40.29
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 17     *        *        *     Request timed out.

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danielparker
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  #3429025 29-Oct-2025 20:29
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What addresses are you testing against?



Ramrodd

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  #3429026 29-Oct-2025 20:34
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That was to the wow server in sydney

danielparker
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  #3429027 29-Oct-2025 20:36
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Unless I am blind I can't see the target address.



Ramrodd

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  #3429030 29-Oct-2025 20:58
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Sorry was 37.244.42.161

MaxineN
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  #3429031 29-Oct-2025 21:05
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37.244.42.161 does not respond to ICMP... a little annoying... and makes it hard to troubleshoot.

 

Looks like you're going straight to Blizzards network from Vocus' PoP so this could be congestion across the link to Sydney (since you mentioned BF6 also being problematic).

 

Could also be a local issue as well. Hope we're testing on wired and direct to our router that is connected to the WAN(so no mesh networks, no other routers at play etc etc).

 

 

 

We need way more information and data points to determine the root cause sorry.

 

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

Ramrodd

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  #3429032 29-Oct-2025 21:12
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Happy to run some other tests if anyone can point me in the right direction.  99% sure its not local, unless its my fritzbox playing up.  I have a backup spark wifi connection which I switched to with no issues.

 
 
 
 

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millzejrjr
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  #3429040 29-Oct-2025 21:24
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Not much to add but I've noticed issues trying to play Path of Exile the past couple of nights whereby the ping spikes rapidly and consistently (see screenshot of latency chart where usually its a single, smooth low number). The problem is similar for me to one over a year ago which seemed to be sorted out once the issue gained traction on this forum: 2degrees Connection issues - Multiple Routers

 

I will note though that the Path of Exile issues are occurring for me on each server that I've test (Auckland, Singapore, and Sydney servers).

 

schmoogol
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  #3429074 30-Oct-2025 00:20
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I think that the 2degrees equipment in Dunedin is still having issues (since the 23rd; maybe the same as this). I have a friend with 2degrees in Dunedin who has been having all their traffic go via Auckland since then and they are having massive packet loss within what I assume is the CGNAT part of the network (addresses starting 192.168.255.*).

Try running an MTR (link) to your problem IPs and you might get a better idea of where you are seeing packet loss or high latency in the routing.

metroid98
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  #3429387 30-Oct-2025 20:32
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I'm glad to know that others are also having issues, its making playing any mutiplayer game a real pain. I've emailed them. What's the likely issue here? I'm in central Auckland 

Ramrodd

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  #3429390 30-Oct-2025 20:58
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Looks like Schmoogol is 100% right.

 

 

 

Ran the WinMTR as suggested and it is the 192.168.255.* which is like the 3rd hop in for me that is causing issues.  

 

 

 

Weird how it didn't show up in my tracert last night.  Have also emailed support with the winmtr and new tracert texts from tonight.  

yitz
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  #3429404 30-Oct-2025 23:59
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May be scheduled to be resolved tonight?

 

CHG0224486    2Degrees     Emergency Outage: Dunedin handover switch over    30/10/2025 23:00:00    31/10/2025 06:00:00
CHG0224358     2Degrees     Risk of Outage: [MPLS] Re-instatement of NAWA-NANA core link for troubleshooting    30/10/2025 23:00:00    31/10/2025 01:00:00

 

Not sure if second one is related but was added at same time.

 

https://www.2degrees.nz/business/network-status

 

 

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