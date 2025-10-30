MichaelNZ: Chorus changed the procedure for copper faults a few months ago. I don't exactly understand what the changes are nor have any first hand experience since then because we have so few clients on copper and none have had faults in the interim. But my crystal ball combined with what Chorus has said publicly, is copper is on the way out. I suggest you have a discussion with them around an exit plan.

Yeah, will do. He has issues with Musk and has a lot of obstructions to the south in terms of the hill he's on with forest on the ridgeline so might need to run a longer ethernet cable than what's in the kit, however he is also in an area of very poor mobile reception so mobile data would also require quite a long ethernet run to get somewhere with a better chance of reception. He wasn't in a position to purchase a Starlink unit last time I was there and since then he has had car issues that will increase the financial pinch for a bit. He's off-grid, so it's been handy being able to have the phone work without needing power over winter.