One of my elderly neighbours is still on copper with Slingshot but their phone service has been down for a couple of months and their internet connection is only working sometimes (at about 0.5-1.5Mbps if it's up). I hopped onto the email thread he had started with support and a case was raised on the 10th of this month in which it was said their technical team would take a closer look, and this process usually takes 5–7 working days. It's a bit beyond that now. Does he have any recourse in terms of not being able to rely on the service he is paying for? It would be good to know if he needs to look elsewhere.