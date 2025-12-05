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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Hyperfibre Routers in NZ - from ISP's
WanaGo

204 posts

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#323464 5-Dec-2025 17:09
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Hey,

 

I have had Hyperfibre2 for a few years, since it first came out, and have been with Orcon something like 21 years in total.
About to upgrade to Hyperfibre4.

 

Current router is a ZYXEL, which does the job, its nothing fancy, and it craps out now and then and needs to be restarted, cant even log into the admin page - but can after a reboot.

 

Anyway, I made contact with Orcon, trying to see if they had an updated firmware they could send me to hopefully resolve this Zyxel issue, but they didnt. So I asked if they had a newer router offering since its been a while, and they said Yes, they did.

 

They then offered me the Netgear Orbi RBE973S (router + 2 satellites), which is WiFi-7, Quad channel, Mesh etc. I was keen as chips, and after a few back and forths on email, they asked for shipping address, and then someone else chimed into the email conversation and told me that actually this is not an offered router and they cant provide it.
I was pissed off, as this would have suited me perfectly as the current single router does not get all over the house, and a mesh system would have solved that completely.

 

Instead they offer me a single TP-Link HB810.

 

How you go from offering this awesome Quad channel 3 unit Mesh system, to retracting that (after 3 emails in, and 3 different support people on the emails too), to a single unit. Annoying as heck.

 

Question is, is this single unit HB810 the only router than is offered by any ISP in NZ at the moment?

 

I asked them if they supply 2 or 3 packs of them (which I know are available as you can get them at PB Tech), and it seems the asnwer is No.

 

I contacted 2 Degrees to check what they offer, and its the same, single unit HB810 only.

 

I am quite happy with Orcon overall, don't really want to jump ship, but man on man, their support team is a bunch of plonkers at times, and have no idea which direction is even up.

 

Annoying.

 

Rant over.




WanaGo

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mrgsm021
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  #3440529 5-Dec-2025 19:37
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The HB810 is not compatible with TP Link Deco BE22000 if that's the one you are referring to at PB Tech, it looks the same but firmware is different so you cannot just buy a BE22000 and mesh to HB810.



WanaGo

204 posts

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  #3440532 5-Dec-2025 20:29
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Yeah I figured the ISP version is not the same as the consumer version.

 

I am not that keen to buy these to add on to the ISP version anyway, I wasnt considering doing that.

 

Just pissed off they offered the 3 unit Orbi system, and then at the last minute realised they cant offer it - I mean, how is that even possible. They came up with the offer in the first place.




WanaGo

aj6828
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  #3440535 5-Dec-2025 20:47
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If you're into diy i highly recommend Banana Pi BPI-R4 Pro Wifi7 runs open wrt so there is a lot of customisability.. 

 

What sort of user are you are you into simplicity or love's tinkering? 




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MaxineN
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  #3440537 5-Dec-2025 20:48
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To be frank I don't even think the Deco HB810 is even a good offer in itself.

 

You're still reliant on a cloud deployed CPE and I imagine the application is just as limiting as the Deco (for the very simple user, it's fine, the second you try and do anything else yeah no get rid of it) as well...

 

 

 

Honestly it sounds like you're bit advanced so maybe it's time to ditch it. Do you know what your requirements are?




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

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