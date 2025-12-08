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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)Slingshot - Zero Communication
Mehrts

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#323487 8-Dec-2025 11:27
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Morning GZ,

 

It's not often I come on here with a bit of a frustrated rant, but I'd like to see if this is anyone else's experience with Slingshot customer service recently.

 

After having been with Orcon/Slingshot (Vocus) for a few years now, and having no issues at all with communication regarding price matching or swapping between Orcon & Slingshot in order to take advantage of new customer deals, I've now run into a roadblock of communication.

 

My request is relatively simple: to see if Slingshot can price match with 2Degrees (I know, same overall company) for their 500/100 plan @ $79/month, but the only way I can contact them is via phone call, or generic email.

 

On Wednesday (3rd Dec) I called them and didn't have to wait long for my call to be answered (good), and they carried out account verificaiton via email/app/sms code (good).

However the problem arised when the CSR attempted to transfer me to their retention team due to how busy they were. They offered a call-back which I accepted, however I've never received said callback on the day.

 

The next day (Thursday 4th) I made a follow-up call and hit the exact same scenario. I'm still waiting for a callback to discuss this simple query.

 

In the meantime, I've sent an email to their generic email (info@email.slingshot.co.nz) via their website with the same query. Nothing heard yet.

 

I have, however received an email from Chorus this morning (Monday 8th Dec) saying that they've received a request from Slingshot to disconnect my Broadband in Jan (big facepalm moment).

 

I've still not heard anything at all from Slingshot.

If 2Degrees wasn't using CG-NAT, then I'd have no hesitation in transferring my services to them, as my dynamic public IP address has always been very sticky with Slingshot/Orcon. I'd rather not pay an extra $10/month for a static IP address. I've also had great service from Vocus with regard to internet uptime & performance, hence why I'm reluctant to move away.

 

 

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Linux
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  #3441413 8-Dec-2025 12:17
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@Mehrts ISP's no longer do price matching the margains are to thin! Not worth it for them



Mehrts

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  #3441416 8-Dec-2025 12:49
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Linux:

 

@Mehrts ISP's no longer do price matching the margains are to thin! Not worth it for them

 

If margins are too thin, then why is one provider able to offer $10/month less than another, even though they're effectively the same company?

DjShadow
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  #3441417 8-Dec-2025 12:58
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Surprised the Slingshot brand is still going as 2degrees have already merged Orcon into their main business



Mehrts

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  #3441466 8-Dec-2025 13:11
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I've recieved a call, and things have been resolved thanks to the GZ community 😊

yitz
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  #3441467 8-Dec-2025 13:12
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DjShadow:

 

Surprised the Slingshot brand is still going as 2degrees have already merged Orcon into their main business

 

 

That would be up to CEO Mark Callander himself I think as he had a lot to do with it.

Linux
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#3441468 8-Dec-2025 13:15
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Mehrts:

 

I've recieved a call, and things have been resolved thanks to the GZ community 😊

 

 

Consider yourself very lucky

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lego sets and other gifts (affiliate link).
RunningMan
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  #3441745 8-Dec-2025 18:21
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Mehrts:If margins are too thin, then why is one provider able to offer $10/month less than another, even though they're effectively the same company?

 

 

Mehrts:If 2Degrees wasn't using CG-NAT,

 

Because it's not the same product - CG-NAT is lesser.

bfginger
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  #3442192 9-Dec-2025 22:56
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There is only a $1 difference between Slingshot and 2Degrees for the 500mbit plan, which is a fair distinction for going without CGNAT.

 

2Degrees' website by default has a box ticked which shows a $10 discount for those with a monthly mobile plan with them while Slingshot offers that discount but doesn't have it displayed by default. Both offer a $10/month discount for the first 12 months for new subscribers. 

 

There are ISPs that do a static IP for a one time charge or inclusive by default. 

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