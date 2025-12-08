Morning GZ,

It's not often I come on here with a bit of a frustrated rant, but I'd like to see if this is anyone else's experience with Slingshot customer service recently.

After having been with Orcon/Slingshot (Vocus) for a few years now, and having no issues at all with communication regarding price matching or swapping between Orcon & Slingshot in order to take advantage of new customer deals, I've now run into a roadblock of communication.

My request is relatively simple: to see if Slingshot can price match with 2Degrees (I know, same overall company) for their 500/100 plan @ $79/month, but the only way I can contact them is via phone call, or generic email.

On Wednesday (3rd Dec) I called them and didn't have to wait long for my call to be answered (good), and they carried out account verificaiton via email/app/sms code (good).



However the problem arised when the CSR attempted to transfer me to their retention team due to how busy they were. They offered a call-back which I accepted, however I've never received said callback on the day.

The next day (Thursday 4th) I made a follow-up call and hit the exact same scenario. I'm still waiting for a callback to discuss this simple query.

In the meantime, I've sent an email to their generic email (info@email.slingshot.co.nz) via their website with the same query. Nothing heard yet.

I have, however received an email from Chorus this morning (Monday 8th Dec) saying that they've received a request from Slingshot to disconnect my Broadband in Jan (big facepalm moment).

I've still not heard anything at all from Slingshot.



If 2Degrees wasn't using CG-NAT, then I'd have no hesitation in transferring my services to them, as my dynamic public IP address has always been very sticky with Slingshot/Orcon. I'd rather not pay an extra $10/month for a static IP address. I've also had great service from Vocus with regard to internet uptime & performance, hence why I'm reluctant to move away.