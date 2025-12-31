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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2 Degrees Fibre Capped at 100MBits, tech support on phone is not helping
Cranach

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#323666 31-Dec-2025 09:57
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As per the title, my 2 Degrees Fibre connection is capped at 100Mbit/s. Previously on this connection with the same hardware I was getting around 920.

 

 

 

There was an unscheduled power cut, after which the internet speed became slow. There was a scheduled power cut 2 days after this, but the speeds never returned.

 

The following is a copy of an email I sent to 2 degrees support, while dealing with this issue. They replied telling me the issue was resolved and that I should try with ethernet, not wifi.

 

 

 

 

I have tried the following:
 
3 different cables (all cat 6) between computer and router.
 
3 different cables between fibre box and router. All cat 6. 
 
In the router configuration page, all ports are marked as 1GBps
 
Used the inbuilt NAS function on router to setup a temporary NAS and was able to achieve a consistent near 1GBPS Download speed from it.  From the router to *any* device on the network is a consistent 1Gbps. To me this seems to be the only thing I need to do. It verifies that the entire network is running at 1GBps, but I did a lot more:

 

Speed tests done to speedtest.net, fast.com. Minutes, hours or seconds apart, same results every time.

 

To verify that the local network was running at 1GBPS I Setup a local speed test server on my pc, got 867mbps on wifi 7 from an iPhone 17 Pro, got 1000mbps from another computer on the network using Ethernet.(See also NAS test done above)

 

Upload speed is 100, download speed is 100.

 

I have tried on every browser imaginable. Windows, Linux, MacOS, iOS, iPadOS, even the PS5 inbuilt speed test all return an identical 100download and 100 upload to the internet. They all manage 1000mbps when on the local network. I have tried brand new fresh profiles of safari, chrome and Firefox on all those as well.

 

I am not sure how else to prove that the internet speed is 100/200, while the internal network is 1000/1000.

 

 

Most recently this morning, I dug an Orbi RBR350 out of storage and replaced the FritzBox7590 that was supplied by 2d and replaced the router with that. This router was used at my old house a year ago and provided gigabit speeds with no issue at all. Still stuck at 100 here.

 

I also connected my M1 Macbook and iPhone 17 Pro to the wifi network on this Orbi router, did a speedtest (via local speedtest server) between the two to test the wifi connection speed, and got 500mbps which indicates that the connection is strong and not capped at 100mbps. Then when doing a internet speedtest from these devices, I got a steady 94(100 minus some Orbi overhead)  The reasoning behind this is that there are no other devices on this wifi network, the Orbi was freshly factory reset and only had the two devices on it.

 

I am out of ideas here. 2Degrees support has been entirely useless, I just get a bunch of Tier-1 helpdesk support people (who I am really respectful and kind to) telling me to restart my devices, to try on ethernet, and that my device might be a bit old and so is getting slow Wifi (iPhone 17 Pro, TP-Link Omada EAP772 connected to router via gigabit POE switch). Whenever I tell them that I have done all that, they just mark the job as resolved and send me some boilerplate email about "If you do not have an ethernet cable, we can send one to you" etc. 

 

I have verIfied my home network in every possible way, Ethernet/Ethernet, Ethernet/Wifi, Wifi/Ethernet, Wifi/Wifi and in all cases, I am getting well over 100mbits, usually 1000, but sometimes a bit less when its two wifi devices. 

 

I have test 2 different routers, I can only assume at this point that it is some sort of provisioning issue, but I have no idea how to get them to fix it.    Any and all help is appreciated.

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  #3448298 31-Dec-2025 10:09
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@Skavin Can you add any value here please?

 

@Cranach Skavin works for 2degrees and should be able to help you

 

John



freitasm
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  #3448344 31-Dec-2025 10:31
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A couple of questions:

 

It's not clear from your post, but you did power cycle the ONT?

 

Also, is there any QoS or "optimisation" set in the routers? Check again.

 

When doing the speedtest have you tried the Chorus Lab server, instead of a 2degrees server?




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  #3448394 31-Dec-2025 11:06
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What are your exact up/down speeds? 100 on the dot is odd as Chrous normally overprovision so if you're on the wrong profile it'd be more like 105 or so; or if you have a bad cable it'd be 93 or so. The QOS quesiton above may be relevant (as that would shape traffic to exactly 100mbits) but I think you did try two different routers and the odds of both having the same QOS config is near zero.

 

I suspect some issue with the Chorus ONT or Chorus/2degrees network issue. Do try a power cycle of the ONT as suggested. What colour LED does the ONT show? I think some models show diff colours for 100mbits vs 1000mbits -- you should be getting the 1000mbits.

 

2deg helpdesk is normally clueless so hopefully someone with 2degrees here can help.



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  #3448429 31-Dec-2025 14:34
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Is there a cable from the router to the ont only connecting at 100 mpbs and not 1000 mbps? Or some other Ethernet cable?

 

Check terminals etc.  I have a couple that I’ve punched that drop to 100mbps sometimes.




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  #3448467 31-Dec-2025 16:13
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I am observing quite a bit of variance on ST servers at this time. But nothing as low as 100M.

 

I work for another ISP and this is what I am seeing for 2degrees Auckland:

 

 

So their ST server is fine.

 

Based on what you have said the first post I would be looking is the ONT/router cable. Keep in mind an ONT is basically a network media converter with PON smarts. It will also auto negotiate to 100Mbps.

 

Does your router have a status page for the WAN port? It should say 1Gbps full duplex*. If not, you have a problem there. If it says 100Mbps try power cycling it as @freitasm suggested and if this doesn't fix it, its a dud cable.

 

(*10Gbps for Hyperfibre if the router supports this)




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  #3448471 31-Dec-2025 16:29
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MichaelNZ: I am observing quite a bit of variance on ST servers at this time. But nothing as low as 100M.

 

Unrelated to this thread and we've established people on other ISP's are not seeing your problem either. My connection is pretty busy right now and this Speedtest server has the ability to fully max it out:

 

 

This smells like a link negotiating at 100Mbit somewhere.




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  #3448530 31-Dec-2025 21:00
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I agree that whether the value is 93 vs 100 vs 105 will help point to exactly where the issue is.


cddt
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  #3448558 1-Jan-2026 07:11
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SomeoneSomewhere:

 

I agree that whether the value is 93 vs 100 vs 105 will help point to exactly where the issue is.

 

 

Hidden in OP's original post: 

 

 

Then when doing a internet speedtest from these devices, I got a steady 94(100 minus some Orbi overhead) 

 

 

So 94... points towards cable...




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  #3448567 1-Jan-2026 09:05
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Maybe a faulty port in the ONT? Check for bent pins.

 

 

 

Post a picture of the ONT showing its lights; someone will know which colour codes indicate which speed.

 

 

 

Did the routers clearly indicate that the upstream port was operating at gigabit?

Cranach

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  #3448594 1-Jan-2026 10:58
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freitasm:

 

A couple of questions:

 

It's not clear from your post, but you did power cycle the ONT?

 

Also, is there any QoS or "optimisation" set in the routers? Check again.

 

When doing the speedtest have you tried the Chorus Lab server, instead of a 2degrees server?

 

 

 

 

Yes the ONT has been powercycled dozens of times at this point. Everytime I call support i get told to powercycle everything.

 

 

 

The cable I am using between ONT and Router has been tested and works at full speed between two computers, tested by tranferring a 30gb video file from one to the other.

 

 

 

 

Then when doing a internet speedtest from these devices, I got a steady 94(100 minus some Orbi overhead) 

 

 

 

 

I have tried with 4-5 different cables, all of which have been verified to work at gigabit speeds between two computers.  The 94mbps one was via wifi while I was temporarily testing an entirely different router, so there is a bit of overhead there. When I use the proper router with ethernet, I get 110

 

 

 

The speeds vary quite a bit, from 85 to 110, and for a short while I was getting 200 up for some reason, but that has gone back down to 100(ish) now. I put the variance down to other people in the house using the connection, but when i have tested late at night or when everyone else is out, I get just over 100 usually(105-110) I can attach  screenshots of my tests.

 

They tried to send me a linetest.exe tool to test the connection, but it wouldnt run properly, it had some sort of referenced object not found error. When I told tech support about this they told me to restart the modem and try again

 

 

 

In the router configuration page, all connections are listed as being at 1GBit/s, including the WAN connection, and LAN connection. and this is true across all of the Cat 6 cables I have tried. I am not home right now, but I will get a shot of the ONT and post it here when I get back tomorrow.

 

 

 

The last few screenshots I sent to technical support were at 110mbps.

 

 

 

There is no QoS or anything on any of the routers I have tried.

 

 

 

Thanks for all the replies already, I appreciate the help, especially at this time of the year.

 

 

cddt
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  #3448595 1-Jan-2026 11:01
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SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Did the routers clearly indicate that the upstream port was operating at gigabit?

 

 

Yeah, can OP share some screenshots from the router of both the WAN and LAN link speeds? 

 

This would either eliminate or confirm what most of us are suspecting (faulty cable or port causing the link to revert to 100 Mbps). 

 

Edit: wrote this before OP responded above, disregard. 




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  #3448596 1-Jan-2026 11:06
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I have tried with 4-5 different cables, all of which have been verified to work at gigabit speeds between two computers.  The 94mbps one was via wifi while I was temporarily testing an entirely different router, so there is a bit of overhead there. When I use the proper router with ethernet, I get 110

 

2D or Chorus/LFC side problem.

Mikek
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  #3448630 1-Jan-2026 12:52
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Cranach,

 

 

 

You should take 2x totally independent cables which sounds like you have and ideally two pc's if this problem still persists,  Use windows speedtest app and a few testing servers just to absolutely sure. 

 

Do a direct connection to ONT to PC no router. check the listed connection speed that it says on your network connection speed at windows level carry out the the above speed tests. If you can never get above your 100/meg limit that's about as far as you can test.

 

If it says your connected at 1000 meg and its a direct connection to the ONT & you still don't get above the 100ish m/bits zone then with the above overboard testing it will be a 2degrees / provisional issue.

ComatoseScud
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  #3448663 1-Jan-2026 14:34
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I am having the same issue. Have gone through all their standard checks and isolation must-dos. As with you, capped at 100mbps.  Ours has been for at least a month (That's as far back as our Omada reporting logs track).  So far no help from them.

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  #3448671 1-Jan-2026 15:03
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@ComatoseScud Call 2degrees back and request a fault ticket is logged up the food chain to a more senior team - Do not hang up until you have Incident number

 

If the staff in South Africa refuse then demand to speak to a manager and tell them you want a fault ticket logged and if they don't then log a complaint with the TDR but only do this if you are 110% sure the issue is not on your network

 

https://www.tdr.org.nz/

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