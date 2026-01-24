Bought a new Motorola G56 from Harvey Norman late last year, sold as an 'open network' device, so assumed it would work on all NZ networks. Discovered on a recent trip to Australia that Roaming voLTE is not supported by 2Degrees for this phone, in fact, checking their website for voLTE compatibility, no Motorola phones are listed. Should Harvey Norman have been aware of this and advised accordingly, or is it my fault for not checking with 2degrees first. I understand that both One NZ and Spark do provide Roaming VoLTE for this phone so I may need to switch providers