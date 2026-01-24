We use S8 Home Routing for VoLTE roaming (as do most networks) which essentially means that while you use the foreign MME as your interface to the mobile network, your data breaks out in NZ - same as for internet data - and thus you can connect to the IMS core locally. That means there are relatively few devices that can do VoLTE within NZ but can't roam.

Few, but not none.

So yes unfortunately buying a parallel imported phone is still a gamble and likely will be for a while to come.