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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees Roaming voLTE unavailable on Motorola
jayemm

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#323844 24-Jan-2026 19:40
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Bought a new Motorola G56 from Harvey Norman late last year, sold as an 'open network' device, so assumed it would work on all NZ networks. Discovered on a recent trip to Australia that Roaming voLTE is not supported by 2Degrees for this phone, in fact, checking their website for voLTE compatibility, no Motorola phones are listed. Should Harvey Norman have been aware of this and advised accordingly, or is it my fault for not checking with 2degrees first. I understand that both One NZ and Spark do provide Roaming VoLTE for this phone so I may need to switch providers

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quickymart
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  #3455678 24-Jan-2026 20:33
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Probably doesn't have the correct profile for 2degrees VoLTE roaming.

 

There are many threads on here about features not working on parallel imported phones, here are a couple:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=319808

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=312881

 

 



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  #3455679 24-Jan-2026 20:37
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@jayemm As above VoLTE and VoLTE roaming are 2 different things. I still really don't understand why but this is why VoLTE is a cluster mess

SaltyNZ
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  #3455724 25-Jan-2026 10:08
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We use S8 Home Routing for VoLTE roaming (as do most networks) which essentially means that while you use the foreign MME as your interface to the mobile network, your data breaks out in NZ - same as for internet data - and thus you can connect to the IMS core locally. That means there are relatively few devices that can do VoLTE within NZ but can't roam.

 

Few, but not none.

 

So yes unfortunately buying a parallel imported phone is still a gamble and likely will be for a while to come.




iPad Pro 11" + iPhone 15 Pro Max + 2degrees 4tw!

 

These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

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