heinreich: michaelmurfy: People really need to stop changing ISP's based on latency changes to services. It doesn't matter who you're with - routes change. You could change to an ISP and they could have issues the very next day. That's just the nature of the internet. 30ms different is not going to cause any issues for you. What will cause issues is if you're experiencing packet loss to these services. Bets are, if you did not display "ping" in your game you wouldn't notice a single thing. It's a terrible metric and often misunderstood by gamers. Looks like your latency is within the national average: https://atlas.ripe.net/measurements/152159370/results Yeah nah. Agree to disagree on this. I know very well what 120ms feels like, and what 164ms feels like. So there isnt much to debate about something that is subjective like this. So there is nothing 'misunderstood' wrt this. Agreed, packet loss (which is luckily 0%) would be much worse and unplayable, but it doesnt change the aforementioned. And yes, I agree with both of you on changing Peter for Paul overnight due to "one result" seems foolhardy as Paul can suddenly change their routing tomorrow and then I sit back in the same boat. At this point in time I am merely exploring my options as I have not had a reason to change anything for 12 months+

PS. The link you pasted clearly shows the huge disparity between latency among the providers...

As a gamer... and as someone that plays Dota and also recently played on the US West servers. I got used to it very quickly to the point where I could not notice it.

As someone who has shopped and been with almost every provider... and used to work for one. I think it is a terrible decision to churn unless you have a deal that nobody can compete with, or repeatedly shit customer service to the point where you no longer want to deal with them. Changing because of how the internet works and how dynamic routing can be day to day is a bad idea.

I mean let's just take this beautiful mess that is happening via GSL at some how a consistent time too. I could with my own infra that I pay money for, probably steer my traffic around to fix this(got a lovely project around this)... but I won't. Small blip that is only affecting me at a time I am not a awake at. I don't care.

Just because Mercury has a PoP in Singapore (via Equinix too).. does not mean it's going to be your golden ticket to lag free gaming. Things can still happen. Packet loss is infinitely worse than higher latency. That routing could change one day and suddenly you'll be going to Seattle and then via Tokyo and then through to Singapore.

You're trying to set yourself up for 12 months expecting a service to remain like that for 12 months. It won't. I am sure Mercury will fall on it's face.... Just like every other ISP does. Are you going to switch then too?

I'm not trying to be mean about this. I'm trying to be very realistic. Unless you're gonna get an amazing deal... I wouldn't switch. If anything... I would just deal with it, or use your ExitLag VPN.

Or better yet. Come back to the Australian servers... and just mute and report people who are toxic.