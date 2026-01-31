Ola peeps,
First post - sorry if this topic has been discussed at length.
I have been with 2Degrees broadband for about a year with no issues. After the SEA cable damage in Dec 2025 (which has now apparently been repaired?) my latency on gaming servers in the SEA area has gone from 120ms (where it used to be) to 160ms. (a small enough difference that it affects competitive gameplay).
My mate is with Mercury, and he gets the expected 120ms ping.
Any ISPs you can suggest that I move to (other than Mercury which is currently at pos 1)?
Thanks in advance