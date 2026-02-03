Press release:

2degrees has completed the shutdown of its 3G services.

The shutdown removed 3G services from operation and will see 2degrees mobile users connected to the more modern 4G and 5G networks.

CEO Mark Callander said: “We have been communicating with our customers and planning for this shutdown for more than 18 months now, and we’re pleased to retire the outdated technology so we can dedicate our focus and resources on modern 4G, 5G and satellite networks.”

The telco decommissioned 3G services on around 100 rural sites in December, then shut down 3G services in Palmerston North and Rotorua in January, before the full shutdown of nationwide 3G services was completed last night.

Callander says customers who need help setting up a new device or changing settings can visit a 2degrees store or partner retailer to get a hand in person, visit the website, or contact the 2degrees Care team.

2degrees has only sold 4G and 5G handsets for several years now, with 4G devices starting from just $85.

Callander says that 2degrees has undertaken a major upgrade of its network over the past few years, enhancing 4G services and adding 5G equipment to many sites.

“3G is a legacy technology that is being phased out globally. The next generation of mobile networks - 4G and 5G - are designed to support today’s usage requirements including data-intensive activities such as streaming, video conferencing, and running multiple applications simultaneously.

“3G is no longer capable of delivering the performance New Zealand requires. By retiring this legacy technology, we can focus on strengthening and expanding our 4G and 5G networks which carry the vast majority of today’s mobile traffic, and also look to the future with satellite.”