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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees completes 3G shutdown
freitasm

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#323915 3-Feb-2026 09:24
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Press release:

 

 

2degrees has completed the shutdown of its 3G services.

 

The shutdown removed 3G services from operation and will see 2degrees mobile users connected to the more modern 4G and 5G networks.  

 

CEO Mark Callander said: “We have been communicating with our customers and planning for this shutdown for more than 18 months now, and we’re pleased to retire the outdated technology so we can dedicate our focus and resources on modern 4G, 5G and satellite networks.”

 

The telco decommissioned 3G services on around 100 rural sites in December, then shut down 3G services in Palmerston North and Rotorua in January, before the full shutdown of nationwide 3G services was completed last night.

 

Callander says customers who need help setting up a new device or changing settings can visit a 2degrees store or partner retailer to get a hand in person, visit the website, or contact the 2degrees Care team.

 

2degrees has only sold 4G and 5G handsets for several years now, with 4G devices starting from just $85.

 

Callander says that 2degrees has undertaken a major upgrade of its network over the past few years, enhancing 4G services and adding 5G equipment to many sites.

 

“3G is a legacy technology that is being phased out globally. The next generation of mobile networks - 4G and 5G - are designed to support today’s usage requirements including data-intensive activities such as streaming, video conferencing, and running multiple applications simultaneously.

 

“3G is no longer capable of delivering the performance New Zealand requires. By retiring this legacy technology, we can focus on strengthening and expanding our 4G and 5G networks which carry the vast majority of today’s mobile traffic, and also look to the future with satellite.”

 




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Lastman
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  #3458428 3-Feb-2026 15:42
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My wife and I’s phones have gone dead for voice and text but still getting mobile data and showing 4G. Warehouse mobile which I believe is 2 Degrees. Is this likely to be related to the 3G shutdown? Warehouse M  help desk not accepting calls.



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  #3458431 3-Feb-2026 15:54
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@Lastman 100% are they old iPhones, Which model iPhone are they?

 

Did you not get any warning SMS or automated voice messages about the 3G shutdown when making voice calls?

 

4G showing for data is fine but did the 4G icon change to 3G when you made standard Voice calls? This would show the handset does not support VoLTE

Lastman
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  #3458437 3-Feb-2026 16:08
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Linux:

 

@Lastman 100% are they old iPhones, Which model iPhone are they?

 

Did you not get any warning SMS or automated voice messages about the 3G shutdown when making voice calls?

 

4G showing for data is fine but did the 4G icon change to 3G when you made standard Voice calls? This would show the handset does not support VoLTE

 

 

Yes, about 6months to a year ago. Gave a link to a website to check if your phone was compatible, which we did, and left it at that. iPhone 7.



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  #3458439 3-Feb-2026 16:12
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@Lastman iPhone7 should be OK have you enabled VoLTE on the handset?

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  #3458440 3-Feb-2026 16:12
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Lastman:

 

Yes, about 6months to a year ago. Gave a link to a website to check if your phone was compatible, which we did, and left it at that. iPhone 7.

 



I suggest checking if VoLTE is enabled as it sounds like it isn't, From memory you need to go to Settings - Mobile - SIM - Voice & Data and check that it is either turned on for set to 4G




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  #3458444 3-Feb-2026 16:16
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Andib:

 

Lastman:

 

Yes, about 6months to a year ago. Gave a link to a website to check if your phone was compatible, which we did, and left it at that. iPhone 7.

 



I suggest checking if VoLTE is enabled as it sounds like it isn't, From memory you need to go to Settings - Mobile - SIM - Voice & Data and check that it is either turned on for set to 4G

 

 

Thanks

 
 
 
 

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freitasm

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  #3458446 3-Feb-2026 16:21
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What phone model?




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  #3458448 3-Feb-2026 16:23
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Linux:

 

@Lastman 100% are they old iPhones, Which model iPhone are they?

 

 

2Degrees' VOLTE lists are here... see if the phone  is listed...

 

ttps://www.2degrees.nz/help/mobile-help/calling-features/phones-compatible-with-volte-and-wifi-calling

 

 

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  #3458449 3-Feb-2026 16:28
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freitasm:

 

What phone model?

 

 

iPhone7 which should be fine in New Zealand but no VoLTE roaming

Lastman
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  #3458450 3-Feb-2026 16:32
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Andib:

 

Lastman:

 

Yes, about 6months to a year ago. Gave a link to a website to check if your phone was compatible, which we did, and left it at that. iPhone 7.

 



I suggest checking if VoLTE is enabled as it sounds like it isn't, From memory you need to go to Settings - Mobile - SIM - Voice & Data and check that it is either turned on for set to 4G

 

 

Phone is set to 4G. I can see the Volte setting but it can’t be enabled. Perhaps needs a new SIM or something. Will investigate through the provider.

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  #3458451 3-Feb-2026 16:34
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Wonder if that's a quirk of being on an MVNO. Apple is a bit restrictive on exactly what you can change.

 

Can you post a screenshot from your Settings > About > General carrier section, as well as the screen with the VoLTE option on it?

 
 
 
 

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  #3458453 3-Feb-2026 16:38
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@Lastman VoLTE is not SIM card related so new SIM will not help

 

Is the handset software up to date? The latest it can be for a iPhone7

Lastman
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  #3458463 3-Feb-2026 17:07
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Seemed to have sorted it. Turned mobile roaming on and away it went including now being able to enable Volte.

 

Thanks for the help.

tripper1000
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  #3458478 3-Feb-2026 18:32
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RIP 3G Nokia C2-02.

 

 

 

 

 

 

After 15 years, it feels like an old friend has died.

 

It has only been a day but I already miss your superior battery life.

 

By the end of the weekend I'm sure I will also miss the cheerful way you could shake-off a tumble from the table onto the tiles - just the way you were made and without any bulky expensive protective equipment.

 

Like a true friend, you never tried to shank me with broken glass in revenge when I carelessly sat on your or stuffed you in my pocket with a bunch of keys or bumped you into a table edge.

 

You had my back, never suggesting it had been too long since I ordered takeaways.

 

You were so modest, so many people scoffed, saying their phone could do music, email and blue tooth, not realising you also did those things.

 

Some people called you dumb, but you never offered me coupons for discounted taxi rides in Wellington when I lived in Auckland.

 

I miss that even if I forgot to lock your keypad, you wouldn't betray me and call the cops. I miss that I never needed to set a PIN on you to stop you from miss-behaving like so many modern phones.

 

You were so polite - you never passively-aggressively told me that I hadn't signed up for useless services from your manufacturer. You didn't demand to know my credit card details or my email address. You just minded your P's and Q's.

 

I never realised how trustworthy and well behaved you were - I could leave your ringer turned on and you would only interject when someone was calling me. You didn't try and intrude every 10 minutes on some feigned excuse like a spoiled child craving attention. I also didn't realise that while your ringer reached down stairs, other phones ringers don't.

 

I miss not being able to fit your replacement in my pocket. Walking around with one hand full all the time, makes me feel shackled or disabled and unready for action should a friend in high-heels take a miss-step on the stairs or shopping need to be carried. 

 

You looked so elegant. Modern button phones are so large, have such coarse screens, and have such clownish buttons, they look like they fell out of a kids toy-box.

 

Your keys always worked, no matter how wet, gloved, calloused or sausage-like my fingers were. Your replacement is already trying to start fights with me, arrogantly ignoring me half the time, and the other half, just making stuff up. It's backspace is the most used key (and should be the biggest key, not the space bar).

 

You could be picked up from any edge or any face - you were not plastered in touch sensitive parts that triggered unwanted reactions anytime anyone one even brushed you.

 

 

 

Rest in peace, loyal old friend.


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  #3458517 3-Feb-2026 23:03
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tripper1000:

 

RIP 3G Nokia C2-02.

 

 

Nice passage, think I won one of those back when they did the Text Me Race - was it 3 or 5000 texts you had to send lol

 

 

 

What's the consensus on devices that are WiFi calling YES VoLTE NO on Warehouse/2degrees but VoLTE YES on another carrier?

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