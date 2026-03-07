hi team,
I run unbiquiti Cloud Gateway and I relocated to Matamata (Lovely Place) and reloaded my configuration in a new router.
No IPV6. On a tcpdump I can see I'm sending DHCPV6 Solication packets and getting no reply.
2Degrees support are chatbots looping on "Change your setting" "reload the router" Completely ignoring the information I have sent and my requests for escalation.
I need to get a solution or dump these clowns and find a ISP that can offer a IPV4 Static IP and real support.
Does anyone have any suggestions????
For your amusement I'll paste the email thread below.
Regards
Dad
[Mod edit (MF) removed text with PII in the open]