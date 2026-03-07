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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees broadband IPV6 issue after move. No Support
hisdad

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#324156 7-Mar-2026 16:03
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hi team,

 

I run unbiquiti Cloud Gateway and I relocated to Matamata (Lovely Place) and reloaded my configuration in a new router.

 

No IPV6. On a tcpdump I can see I'm sending DHCPV6 Solication packets and getting no reply.

 

2Degrees support are chatbots looping on "Change your setting" "reload the router" Completely ignoring the information I have sent and my requests for escalation.

 

I need to get a solution or dump these clowns and find a ISP that can offer a IPV4 Static IP and real support.

 

Does anyone have any suggestions????

 

For your amusement I'll paste the email thread below.

 

 

 

Regards

 

 

 

Dad

 

[Mod edit (MF) removed text with PII in the open]

 

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  #3467620 7-Mar-2026 17:24
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Some very helpful 2degrees staff here on Geekzone tag them into this thread

 

Edit: further to this stop the name calling even less chance of getting further up the food chain support



freitasm
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  #3467623 7-Mar-2026 17:35
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I couldn't read the whole thing.

 

Are you looking for help in finding why and a possible solution, or just soapboxing with all this wall of text?

 

Is there any important information that can help people help you? If so, better post that instead of this lengthy exchange.




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chrisvp
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  #3467642 7-Mar-2026 18:10
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Hi @hisdad,

 

Running short on time but it appears your IPv6 address has not been applied.  I've just applied a new one to see if that would get applied. I've also asked someone in our networking team to have a review.  The IPv4 static seems fine.



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  #3467643 7-Mar-2026 18:13
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@chrisvp legend for taking a look on a Saturday late afternoon

freitasm
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  #3467645 7-Mar-2026 18:23
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Thank you, @chrisvp




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  #3467646 7-Mar-2026 18:50
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My changes haven't made a difference yet, hopefully networks can assist.

 
 
 
 

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hisdad

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  #3467663 7-Mar-2026 20:40
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hi . im sending  dhcpv6 soliciations and there is no response. the "Wall of text" me asking for an escalation engineer to look at the /captures I provided/.

 

I get back

 

     

  1. how sad they are that I have a problem.
  2. That I should configure my router.
  3. That I should restart my router.

 

what I want is my ipv6 and talking to them isn't doing it.

 

--john

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  #3467670 7-Mar-2026 21:00
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@hisdad WOW not even a Thank you for @Chrisvp looking into this issue for you on a Saturday evening and then sending it off to the network team in 2degrees to investigate the issue 

 

What a Jerk! Sorry @freitasm I had to say it

 

Geekzone is great for getting past the T1 support / Chat bots to further up the food chain to the Engineers, Managers etc..

 

Post what the issue is and what fault checking you have done etc...and someone will generally popup and offer help like the 2degrees staff member did and I suspect when they were at home!

 

Edit: No one wants to read your wall of text / emails

JayADee
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  #3467701 8-Mar-2026 09:39
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freitasm:

 

Thank you, @chrisvp

 

 

Really good job @chrisvp

RunningMan
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  #3467703 8-Mar-2026 10:02
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hisdad:

 

what I want is my ipv6 and talking to them isn't doing it.

 

I can't see anywhere in that wall of text where you have actually talked to them. They've offered the 0800 number six times to call that I see and it doesn't seem you've done that.

 

@chrisvp, on a Saturday night, presumably in his own time, has tried a fix and also escalated for further support. This is not an official support forum for 2degrees, and a thank you to people who help out here goes a long way, so thanks @chrisvp.

 

Perhaps also re-read the FUG, because calling a company clowns and then expecting their staff to provide you support in their own time on the weekend isn't really respectful or polite.

 

 

richms
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  #3467765 8-Mar-2026 12:03
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RunningMan:

 

I can't see anywhere in that wall of text where you have actually talked to them. They've offered the 0800 number six times to call that I see and it doesn't seem you've done that.

 

@chrisvp, on a Saturday night, presumably in his own time, has tried a fix and also escalated for further support. This is not an official support forum for 2degrees, and a thank you to people who help out here goes a long way, so thanks @chrisvp.

 

Perhaps also re-read the FUG, because calling a company clowns and then expecting their staff to provide you support in their own time on the weekend isn't really respectful or polite.

 

 

 

 

If the chat cant fix it and the only solution is to fall back to a call, then what is the point in offering it? The whole chat is them talking to 2degrees (well attempting to at least)

 

Ive dealt with my last 2 ISPs exclusively online to great success. This is just showing how bad the support is from this one in that they don't offer any without calling them.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

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RunningMan
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  #3467770 8-Mar-2026 12:34
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Different companies set up their offerings in many ways. On the face of it 2degrees are using the chatbot to triage out the usual tier 1 trivial issues then using voice to tackle the harder issues. Nothing wrong with that approach as it can be far more timely resolution. As long as you actually make the call.

Gordy7
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  #3467776 8-Mar-2026 13:38
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It would seem that the OP missed a KISS trouble shooting step at the new location by not testing with the old router.




Gordy

 

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  #3467838 8-Mar-2026 15:11
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hisdad:

 

hi . im sending  dhcpv6 soliciations and there is no response. the "Wall of text" me asking for an escalation engineer to look at the /captures I provided/.

 

I get back

 

     

  1. how sad they are that I have a problem.
  2. That I should configure my router.
  3. That I should restart my router.

 

what I want is my ipv6 and talking to them isn't doing it.

 

--john

 

 

Let me know what config you have on your router and I'll try setup V6 on my unify cloud gateway and see if it works. Else I'll be messaging chrisvp too :p 

 

 

hisdad

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  #3467840 8-Mar-2026 15:24
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Gordy7:

 

It would seem that the OP missed a KISS trouble shooting step at the new location by not testing with the old router.

 

 

I relocated, duplicating the configuration and my new premises and leaving the existing Cloud Gateway for the new occupant. 

 

This was desired because it came with AP's cabled into the house.

 

This was possible since the the demise of pppoe, there is no isp configuration in the router.

 

IPV4 came up fine with my Static IP.  IPV6, nope.

 

From a configuration POV, they are both DHCP.

 

--Dad

 

 

 

 

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