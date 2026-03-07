hi team,

I run unbiquiti Cloud Gateway and I relocated to Matamata (Lovely Place) and reloaded my configuration in a new router.

No IPV6. On a tcpdump I can see I'm sending DHCPV6 Solication packets and getting no reply.

2Degrees support are chatbots looping on "Change your setting" "reload the router" Completely ignoring the information I have sent and my requests for escalation.

I need to get a solution or dump these clowns and find a ISP that can offer a IPV4 Static IP and real support.

Does anyone have any suggestions????

For your amusement I'll paste the email thread below.

Regards

Dad

[Mod edit (MF) removed text with PII in the open]