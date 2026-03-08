Hi team,

I've been scouring over this one for weeks.

I've RTFM a zillion times. And I'm just not 100% sure where I should be pointing my Antennas.

I've had a go wifi Ant-205 that was attached to the house roof by the previous owners that I've pulled down and repositioned on my office/workshop (I push network from here to multiple buildings on the property) And through trial and error I've got a pretty good connection that seems to be pointing to the local Airport based on looking at the antenna with the eyeometer.

https://gisgeek.app/nz/location/celltowers/jrxndwmx/2degrees/new-plymouth-airport

it looks like the nearest celltower to my home is this one:

https://gisgeek.app/nz/location/celltowers/mxeamjax/2degrees/sentry-hill

I've got 2x Ant-252s on the way from go wifi, and I'll chuck a new mast up and run new coax in another building where I will have my opnsense instance, HA VM, Unraid, Rack stuff, etc.

But just trying to work out where to point my antennas. Towards the airport. Or will i get better results 110-130ish degrees in another direction?

The info I get out of the 2degrees supplied router is not really helping much. (B535)

PCI 152

CELL_ID 2880772

Any ideas on how to get a conclusive answer as to the direction?

If the airport is the best direction, Then I can mount the mast, eyeball the antennas, no problem. But if it's the Sentry hill location, then the mast is better off on the other side of the building. And I'd rather not have to move the mast once it's in place.