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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2degrees 4G - Where do I point my Yagi's
Grimlok

13 posts

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#324164 8-Mar-2026 15:48
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Hi team,

 

I've been scouring over this one for weeks.

 

I've RTFM a zillion times. And I'm just not 100% sure where I should be pointing my Antennas.

 

 

 

I've had a go wifi Ant-205 that was attached to the house roof by the previous owners that I've pulled down and repositioned on my office/workshop (I push network from here to multiple buildings on the property) And through trial and error I've got a pretty good connection that seems to be pointing to the local Airport based on looking at the antenna with the eyeometer.

 

 

 

https://gisgeek.app/nz/location/celltowers/jrxndwmx/2degrees/new-plymouth-airport

 

 

 

it looks like the nearest celltower to my home is this one:

 

 

 

https://gisgeek.app/nz/location/celltowers/mxeamjax/2degrees/sentry-hill

 

 

 

I've got 2x Ant-252s on the way from go wifi, and I'll chuck a new mast up and run new coax in another building where I will have my opnsense instance, HA VM, Unraid, Rack stuff, etc.

 

But just trying to work out where to point my antennas. Towards the airport. Or will i get better results 110-130ish degrees in another direction?

 

 

 

The info I get out of the 2degrees supplied router is not really helping much. (B535)

 

 

PCI         152

 

CELL_ID  2880772

 

 

 

 

Any ideas on how to get a conclusive answer as to the direction?

 

If the airport is the best direction, Then I can mount the mast, eyeball the antennas, no problem. But if it's the Sentry hill location, then the mast is better off on the other side of the building. And I'd rather not have to move the mast once it's in place.

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Linux
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  #3467876 8-Mar-2026 17:19
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@Grimlok I would go for the cell with with the most bands / capacity on it not the nearest

 

edit:

 

New Plymouth Airport has 2 x bands on it 700 & 900Mhz 4G / LTE

 

Sentry Hill is a much newer site with far more capacity on it 700, 900 ,1800 and 2 x blocks of 2100Mhz



Grimlok

13 posts

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+1 received by user: 1


  #3468400 10-Mar-2026 11:25
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@Linux.

 

Thanks dude.

 

I didn't even consider looking at capacity.

 

Antennas arrived today. Hopefully I'll get them up before the end of the week.

 

:-)

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