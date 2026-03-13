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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2 Degrees VoWiFi problem
ajbw

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#324216 13-Mar-2026 13:49
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We have a selection of oldish phones, and rather poor 2 degrees 4G reception (more about that later, maybe). But all the phones will do VoLTE on 2 Degrees.

Wifi calling seems like a good idea.

On the Nokia 7.2 I went through all the steps to enable it, then I went into aeroplane mode and re-enabled the wifi, and tested that wifi was working.

On trying to make a call, I get "Turn off aeroplane mode or connect to a wireless network to make a call"

But it is connected to a wireless network.

Next test: I put the SIM into an Alcatel Smart E10 5033T, which was bought from PBTech for the One network in 2022. It has since been running on 2 Degrees.

Same result!

Any explanations?


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KiwiSurfer
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  #3469694 13-Mar-2026 13:57
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My Android phones show "2degres WiFi Calling" when connected to 2degrees VoWiFi while Airplane Mode is on. Does yours do this or does it show No Service or similar?



nitro
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  #3469719 13-Mar-2026 14:19
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i don't know if it has been updated or changed. 2D published a list of supported phones for VoWiFi - Phones Compatible with VoLTE & WiFi Calling.

 

Somebody at 2D may be able to shed light if this is due to them having whitelisted only the phones they have tested.

SaltyNZ
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  #3469723 13-Mar-2026 14:33
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nitro:

 

i don't know if it has been updated or changed. 2D published a list of supported phones for VoWiFi - Phones Compatible with VoLTE & WiFi Calling.

 

Somebody at 2D may be able to shed light if this is due to them having whitelisted only the phones they have tested.

 

 

 

 

Correct. Other phones may well work, but we only list the ones we have tested.




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These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.



ajbw

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  #3469742 13-Mar-2026 14:46
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KiwiSurfer:

My Android phones show "2degres WiFi Calling" when connected to 2degrees VoWiFi while Airplane Mode is on. Does yours do this or does it show No Service or similar?



No, it doesn't show that, even though the Settings icon appears enabled.
I does show the VoLTE icon when not in aeroplane mode.

Linux
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  #3469753 13-Mar-2026 15:17
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@ajbw VoLTE & Wi-Fi calling are 2 separate services so if one works does not mean the other will

 

Edit: The only problem is your handset

yitz
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  #3469771 13-Mar-2026 16:19
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Is internet access via the Wi-Fi firewalled?

 

Could be blocking IPsec tunnel traffic.

 

Could be worth trying a different Wi-Fi router.

 

 

 

So do you get the same pre-recorded message on both phones "Turn off aeroplane mode or connect to a wireless network to make a call" so are you saying you think it's a network message?

 
 
 
 

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ajbw

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  #3469816 13-Mar-2026 18:06
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yitz:

Is internet access via the Wi-Fi firewalled?


Could be blocking IPsec tunnel traffic.


Could be worth trying a different Wi-Fi router.


 


So do you get the same pre-recorded message on both phones "Turn off aeroplane mode or connect to a wireless network to make a call" so are you saying you think it's a network message?



As far as I know, there is no firewall outgoing.
The only activity on the pihole when only wifi is on is a stream of

reply dialercallinfolookup-pa.googleapis.com is 142.251.222.234
and similar, if I attempt to make a call.

I do think it is a bit strange that I get the same message on two phones, which might suggest it's from the SIM. It seems too quick to be a network message.

yitz
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  #3469819 13-Mar-2026 18:12
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Looks like the message is from Android OS.

 

Should be a DNS lookup for epdg.ims.2degrees.net.nz if your phone has 2degrees WiFi calling settings loaded.

 

 

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  #3469820 13-Mar-2026 18:15
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The best test is to try your SIM card in an approved handset

ajbw

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  #3470609 15-Mar-2026 16:22
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ajbw:
yitz:

Is internet access via the Wi-Fi firewalled?


Could be blocking IPsec tunnel traffic.


Could be worth trying a different Wi-Fi router.


 


So do you get the same pre-recorded message on both phones "Turn off aeroplane mode or connect to a wireless network to make a call" so are you saying you think it's a network message?



As far as I know, there is no firewall outgoing.
The only activity on the pihole when only wifi is on is a stream of

reply dialercallinfolookup-pa.googleapis.com is 142.251.222.234
and similar, if I attempt to make a call.

I do think it is a bit strange that I get the same message on two phones, which might suggest it's from the SIM. It seems too quick to be a network message.


As a test, yesterday I went to the local library and tried from there - same result, so it doesn't look like it's our router

freitasm
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  #3470610 15-Mar-2026 16:39
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yitz:

 

Is internet access via the Wi-Fi firewalled?

 

Could be blocking IPsec tunnel traffic.

 

Could be worth trying a different Wi-Fi router.

 

 

The router needs the settings VPN Passthrough: IPSEC enabled, otherwise VoWi-Fi won't work.

 




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ajbw

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  #3470611 15-Mar-2026 17:02
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freitasm:

yitz:


Is internet access via the Wi-Fi firewalled?


Could be blocking IPsec tunnel traffic.


Could be worth trying a different Wi-Fi router.



The router needs the settings VPN Passthrough: IPSEC enabled, otherwise VoWi-Fi won't work.




On our router (NetComm NF19WV) I don't see those settings...

freitasm
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  #3470612 15-Mar-2026 17:05
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Look for this under Firewall or Security settings, if you have these options. There may be an option with a different name, such as NAT ALG or VPN passthrough. You might have to check the box "Enable SIP".




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ajbw

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  #3470613 15-Mar-2026 17:15
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freitasm:

Look for this under Firewall or Security settings, if you have these options. There may be an option with a different name, such as NAT ALG or VPN passthrough. You might have to check the box "Enable SIP".



OK, thank you for the clarification.
ALG has SIP enabled and IPSEC enabled.
I know SIP works because that's now our 'landline'.

And Security has "By default, all outgoing IP traffic from LAN is allowed,"

SaltyNZ
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  #3470744 16-Mar-2026 09:55
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ajbw: 

As a test, yesterday I went to the local library and tried from there - same result, so it doesn't look like it's our router

 

 

 

Sounds like your handset then.




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These comments are my own and do not represent the opinions of 2degrees.

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