We have a selection of oldish phones, and rather poor 2 degrees 4G reception (more about that later, maybe). But all the phones will do VoLTE on 2 Degrees.



Wifi calling seems like a good idea.



On the Nokia 7.2 I went through all the steps to enable it, then I went into aeroplane mode and re-enabled the wifi, and tested that wifi was working.



On trying to make a call, I get "Turn off aeroplane mode or connect to a wireless network to make a call"



But it is connected to a wireless network.



Next test: I put the SIM into an Alcatel Smart E10 5033T, which was bought from PBTech for the One network in 2022. It has since been running on 2 Degrees.



Same result!



Any explanations?



