timrowlands

Yea I find the whole eSIM thing pretty funny. They're great for when you go a a new country and want a SIM for 7 days. You can usually download the local carrier's app, pay a few pingers and get an eSIM. So they're kinda disposable SIMs really, without the rubbish. But I'm glad my phone's Primary SIM is still a physical thing I can move around devices, I mean that was the whole point of a SIM.

eSIM goes back to the old world of your account being tied to your phone, not your SIM. Yea you can move 'em around virtually but it's a PITA and you can't shove it in old phone easily etc.

When I bought a new phone recently I thought about getting the American version of it, because it doesn't have a SIM slot, eSIM only. So you get more battery life. But then I thought "The hassle is gonna really annoy me" and yea, getting my 2nd account SIM (an eSIM) moved from the old phone to the new was a whole palava of contacting the carrier, getting an email with a QR code blah blah kill me now.

So yea. They're great cause you can put a SIM in your phone without needing a physical thing. But they're a nightmare to swap between phones, so they blow hard for that.