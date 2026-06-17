timrowlands

Can I have a sanity check here please? I decided to move back to Android after a number of years in the Apple ecosystem. The only real snag I've had was moving my esim from the old iPhone to Android, I'll admit that I didn't check but I simply assumed you could remove the esim from the old device and scan it into the new one. Apparently not, I've since found. So that begs the question, what's the point of an esim? I had to visit a store to get it ported just like a sim swap AND they charged me $5 to do it. In hindsight I should have just said put me back on a physical sim card, at least I can swap it around between phones. Is this normal or is there some weirdness with 2degrees?