Kia ora Geekzone, been a few days.

Approx 2 weeks ago, a fortnight in fact, all ability to connect to Epic Games UEFN sessions and Fortnite servers began failing. 2Degrees support claimed it was likely an Epic Games fault, and that a Static IP ought to fix any connection issues. After exhaustive official and community fix attempts it seems it is a 2Degrees rerouting issue that has caused all the problems and wasted so much time. Their responses have been to evade and explain it is regular expected 2Degrees service, the internet playing up and that it isEpic's issue again?!

Any help getting a resolution would be greatly appreciated. I'm not an expert on networking but multiple checks seem to confirm 2Degrees issues:



This traceroute to epicgames shows this:

tracert api.epicgames.devTracing route to api.epicgames.dev.cdn.cloudflare.net [104.18.124.108]over a maximum of 30 hops: 1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms OpenWrt [192.168.1.1] 2 2 ms 1 ms 1 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.8.50] 3 * * * Request timed out. 4 2 ms 1 ms 2 ms 104.18.124.108Trace complete.

apparently a cloudflare is connecting but the Sydney AWS server for Epic Games OCE (oceania) region is different:

tracert 13.250.0.0Tracing route to ec2-13-250-0-0.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com [13.250.0.0]over a maximum of 30 hops: 1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms OpenWrt [192.168.1.1] 2 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.8.50] 3 * * * Request timed out. 4 * * * Request timed out. 5 * * * Request timed out. 6 * * * Request timed out. 7 * * * Request timed out. 8 * * * Request timed out. 9 * * * Request timed out. 10 * * * Request timed out. 11 * * * Request timed out. 12 * * * Request timed out. 13 * * * Request timed out. 14 * * * Request timed out. 15 * * * Request timed out. 16 * * * Request timed out. 17 * * * Request timed out. 18 * * * Request timed out. 19 * * * Request timed out. 20 * * * Request timed out. 21 * * * Request timed out. 22 * * * Request timed out. 23 * * * Request timed out. 24 * * * Request timed out. 25 * * * Request timed out. 26 * * * Request timed out. 27 * * * Request timed out. 28 * * * Request timed out. 29 * * * Request timed out. 30 * * * Request timed out.Trace complete.

This is connecting to the AWS Singapore server, not Sydney and being dropped on Hop 3.

Trying to trace directlyto an AWS Sydney IP address shows this:

tracert 15.230.136.0Tracing route to 15.230.136.0 over a maximum of 30 hops 1 <1 ms <1 ms 1 ms OpenWrt [192.168.1.1] 2 2 ms 2 ms 1 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.8.50] 3 * * * Request timed out. 4 339 ms 343 ms 343 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 5 323 ms 342 ms 330 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 6 333 ms * 328 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 7 325 ms 329 ms 328 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 8 330 ms 342 ms 343 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 9 * 339 ms 343 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 10 * 342 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 11 318 ms 314 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 12 * 325 ms 328 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 13 343 ms 341 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 14 306 ms 343 ms 314 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 15 342 ms 343 ms 343 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 16 * 348 ms 329 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 17 344 ms * 337 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 18 350 ms 328 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 19 * * * Request timed out. 20 326 ms 329 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 21 317 ms 343 ms 337 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 22 * 350 ms 329 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 23 * * 341 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 24 326 ms 315 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 25 341 ms 343 ms 342 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 26 * 322 ms 329 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 27 * 343 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 28 337 ms 344 ms 342 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 29 347 ms * 333 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 30 344 ms 343 ms 343 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234]Trace complete.

This seems like there is a severe, broken routing loop in the Auckland 2degrees network.

VPN's and other solutions risk getting a ban from Epic Games, though 2Degrees seems like they would block that too, anyway.

Is another ISP the only solution? Has anyone had success with 2Degrees in these matters and how to approach it?

Nga mihi