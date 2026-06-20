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Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, MyRepublic, 2talk and Vocus)2Degrees Rerouting connections to Epic Games AWS Sydney Server
Thudds

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#324981 20-Jun-2026 18:57

Kia ora Geekzone, been a few days.
Approx 2 weeks ago, a fortnight in fact, all ability to connect to Epic Games UEFN sessions and Fortnite servers began failing. 2Degrees support claimed it was likely an Epic Games fault, and that a Static IP ought to fix any connection issues. After exhaustive official and community fix attempts it seems it is a 2Degrees rerouting issue that has caused all the problems and wasted so much time. Their responses have been to evade and explain it is regular expected 2Degrees service, the internet playing up and that it isEpic's issue again?! 
Any help getting a resolution would be greatly appreciated. I'm not an expert on networking but multiple checks seem to confirm 2Degrees issues:

 


This traceroute to epicgames shows this:
tracert api.epicgames.devTracing route to api.epicgames.dev.cdn.cloudflare.net [104.18.124.108]over a maximum of 30 hops: 1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms OpenWrt [192.168.1.1] 2 2 ms 1 ms 1 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.8.50] 3 * * * Request timed out. 4 2 ms 1 ms 2 ms 104.18.124.108Trace complete.

 

apparently a cloudflare is connecting but the Sydney AWS server for Epic Games OCE (oceania) region is different:
tracert 13.250.0.0Tracing route to ec2-13-250-0-0.ap-southeast-1.compute.amazonaws.com [13.250.0.0]over a maximum of 30 hops: 1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms OpenWrt [192.168.1.1] 2 1 ms 1 ms 1 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.8.50] 3 * * * Request timed out. 4 * * * Request timed out. 5 * * * Request timed out. 6 * * * Request timed out. 7 * * * Request timed out. 8 * * * Request timed out. 9 * * * Request timed out. 10 * * * Request timed out. 11 * * * Request timed out. 12 * * * Request timed out. 13 * * * Request timed out. 14 * * * Request timed out. 15 * * * Request timed out. 16 * * * Request timed out. 17 * * * Request timed out. 18 * * * Request timed out. 19 * * * Request timed out. 20 * * * Request timed out. 21 * * * Request timed out. 22 * * * Request timed out. 23 * * * Request timed out. 24 * * * Request timed out. 25 * * * Request timed out. 26 * * * Request timed out. 27 * * * Request timed out. 28 * * * Request timed out. 29 * * * Request timed out. 30 * * * Request timed out.Trace complete.

 

This is connecting to the AWS Singapore server, not Sydney and being dropped on Hop 3.

 

Trying to trace directlyto an AWS Sydney IP address shows this:
tracert 15.230.136.0Tracing route to 15.230.136.0 over a maximum of 30 hops 1 <1 ms <1 ms 1 ms OpenWrt [192.168.1.1] 2 2 ms 2 ms 1 ms default-rdns.vocus.co.nz [60.234.8.50] 3 * * * Request timed out. 4 339 ms 343 ms 343 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 5 323 ms 342 ms 330 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 6 333 ms * 328 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 7 325 ms 329 ms 328 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 8 330 ms 342 ms 343 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 9 * 339 ms 343 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 10 * 342 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 11 318 ms 314 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 12 * 325 ms 328 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 13 343 ms 341 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 14 306 ms 343 ms 314 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 15 342 ms 343 ms 343 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 16 * 348 ms 329 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 17 344 ms * 337 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 18 350 ms 328 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 19 * * * Request timed out. 20 326 ms 329 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 21 317 ms 343 ms 337 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 22 * 350 ms 329 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 23 * * 341 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 24 326 ms 315 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 25 341 ms 343 ms 342 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 26 * 322 ms 329 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 27 * 343 ms * as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 28 337 ms 344 ms 342 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 29 347 ms * 333 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234] 30 344 ms 343 ms 343 ms as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network [175.45.102.234]Trace complete.

 

This seems like there is a severe, broken routing loop in the Auckland 2degrees network.

 

VPN's and other solutions risk getting a ban from Epic Games, though 2Degrees seems like they would block that too, anyway.

 

Is another ISP the only solution? Has anyone had success with 2Degrees in these matters and how to approach it?
Nga mihi

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  #3504930 20-Jun-2026 19:05
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@Thudds Many threads on Geekzone where 2degrees engineers have helped resolve issues just need to know who to tag in from looking at other threads

 

@aspired can you add any value here?

 

Thanks



boosacnoodle
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  #3504931 20-Jun-2026 19:30
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I'm not following - what is the IP / hostname that you are facing issues with? 

Thudds

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  #3504937 20-Jun-2026 20:21

Kia ora, thanks for replies. I stopped being able to connect to Unreal Engine Fortnite Editor Servers a couple of weeks ago. I believe the hostname for the AWS Servers in Sydney which service their OCE - Oceania Regions is: ping-oce.ds.on.epicgames.com. I might have stuffed up the ip addresses but I'm sure there is an issue. I'm more of a graphics nerd and this network loop is draining all focus. I think the proper sydney ip might be: 52.64.166.86



boosacnoodle
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  #3504946 20-Jun-2026 21:43
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You may have a real 2degrees/Epic connectivity problem, but the traces you've given do not necessarily show that. api.epicgames.dev is hosted on Cloudflare. 13.250.0.0 is AWS Singapore, not Sydney. * * * at hop 3 does not mean the route dies there. The repeated Vocus hop in the 15.230.136.0 trace looks suspicious, but that IP address also doesn't look right to me.

 

Do you have any actual logs from the game where it is failing to connect? Anything else is speculation, really.

 

I'm on 2degrees and am using this troubleshooting page, yet the results all look fine to me:

 

                                                 My traceroute  [v0.94]

 

localhost (10.x.x.x) -> ping-oce.ds.on.epicgames.com                                           2026-06-20T21:42:16+1200

 

Keys:  Help   Display mode   Restart statistics   Order of fields   quit

 

                                                                               Packets               Pings

 

 Host                                                                        Loss%   Snt   Last   Avg  Best  Wrst StDev

 

 1. gateway.local                                                         0.0%   139    0.4   0.4   0.3   0.8   0.1

 

 2. v22.cpcch-ric-bng1.tranzpeer.net                                          0.0%   139    1.9   1.8   1.2   4.9   0.4

 

 3. (waiting for reply)

 

 4. (waiting for reply)

 

 5. (waiting for reply)

 

 6. (waiting for reply)

 

 7. (waiting for reply)

 

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11. (waiting for reply)

 

12. ec2-3-25-159-51.ap-southeast-2.compute.amazonaws.com                      0.0%   138   42.1  43.6  41.3  50.8   2.4

Thudds

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  #3504954 20-Jun-2026 23:29

ah ok, hang on, will check again thanks. I've lost track of every fix and possible solution I've tried. Certainly doesn't feel like speculation after 2 weeks doing everything but gamedev, after setting things up, trying to figure this out. This vile neo colonial culture has everyone out for themselves now. I will post the relevant logs after reinstalling finishes, hopefully they might demonstrate the issue for better understanding of a possible solution.

yitz
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  #3504956 20-Jun-2026 23:54
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Sounds similar to https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=324848 

 

Starting date seems to align too.

 

The repeated as9790.bdr01.akl05.akl.nz.vocus.network is just their default route hops because there is no peering route for 15.230.136.0 - this IP doesn't look to be actively routed over the public Internet. You might have transcribed the wrong IP here.

 
 
 
 

Shop now at Mighty Ape (affiliate link).
Thudds

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  #3505119 21-Jun-2026 21:04

FIXED. USER ERROR. My apologies 2 Degrees Team, I got the wrong idea from ignorance about networking issues and following wrong fixes and ai leads. After 2 weeks in a loop I lost context a bit.

 

After reinstalling and going for a bit of a run, then going through the fix checklist again I found it. It were a Service issue. I must have buggered up the Clean Boot test first time. Through retesting traceroutes to epicservers from command prompt and mobile it became obvious it was a PC issue. The Portmaster Core Service was blocking all connection to Epic Games Matchmaking and UEFN testing.
Back to mahi (and coincidentally yelling at ai still).

 

Thanks for the comments and contexts from your end.

 

Nga Mihi!!😃

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