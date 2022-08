theHackiNZ: in HDTV app, use MENU button on your remote to see this on screen menu...



BUT



There is no button to STOP a recording !?

...You need a bluetooth app on you phone with pad/mouse control

Move pointer up to top of screen and click

Revealing a hidden menu



I just had a play with this and the record feature works pretty well! Little clunky but works. You don't need to manually record start / stop etc.

You can just press the remote control record button when in the EPG and will record highlighted program. Pressing record button again cancels the recording.

Tested and works well as a basic schedule recorder.