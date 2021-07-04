Hi all



I have a kingray masthead amp similar to the one at this link https://www.jaycar.co.nz/kingray-sam224fs-4-output-masthead-amplifier/p/LT3253. Mine only has 2 outputs and is about 7 years old. Anyway it has stopped working, on my TiVo it shows 0 signal strength for all channels. Does anybody know anything about these? Trying to tell if it has leds that should light up when it is powered. There's a couple of holes on it that look like they may have leds behind them but not lighting up, so I'm wondering if it could just be a power supply problem.





Cheers





Mike