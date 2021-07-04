Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Kingray masthead amp problem
#288501 4-Jul-2021 16:47
Hi all

I have a kingray masthead amp similar to the one at this link https://www.jaycar.co.nz/kingray-sam224fs-4-output-masthead-amplifier/p/LT3253. Mine only has 2 outputs and is about 7 years old. Anyway it has stopped working, on my TiVo it shows 0 signal strength for all channels. Does anybody know anything about these? Trying to tell if it has leds that should light up when it is powered. There's a couple of holes on it that look like they may have leds behind them but not lighting up, so I'm wondering if it could just be a power supply problem.


Cheers


Mike

  #2738715 4-Jul-2021 17:42
Try touching the power supply , it should feel warm. If not it’s probably died.

  #2738739 4-Jul-2021 19:45
Cheers. It's stone cold, I'll buy another and see if it fixes my problem.

