ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Twin tuner Terrestrial On-demand: Only 2 models available in NZ?
gustov

176 posts

Master Geek


#289734 26-Sep-2021 11:30
A family  member has sought my advice for a replacement twin tuner recorder but I have only managed to find two possibilities that meet her simple requirements. Can anyone offer further suggestions please?

 

- 1Tb Terrestrial Twin tuner  (Satellite is not required)

 

- Series recording feature

 

- On-demand Freeview (TV3, Maori, etc)

 

- On-demand TVNZ (which withdrew from Freeview in June, so separate app required)

 

- Built in wi-fi for the on-demand service

 

 

 

All I have found is

 

Panasonic DMR-HWT260GN $399

 

Comment – has very mixed reviews (both very good and very bad), some reviews are five years old so this model is really quite old technology. None of the stores selling it specifically mention if the June 2021 TVNZ On-Demand app is (or can be) installed.

 

Dish TV A2 Android Recorder $439

 

Comment – specifically mentioned by TVNZ as compatible with its on-demand service.  The entire Dish TV range for years has received many highly critical reviews, does the A2 break this level of criticism? But being android means I could install other streaming apps, so big plus there.

 

There is a third option Vodafone TV $180, however no hard drive, it records to the cloud and stored programmes are not saved there forever so users have no control about being able to permanently save a recording.

 

So, can anyone suggest other models please, or comment on the models above.

 1 | 2
Stu

Stu
Hammered
6442 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2784397 26-Sep-2021 11:35
As of yesterday I'm going through the same procedure for my parents. Replacing an older Panasonic HWT260 that's playing up. Vodafone TV is out as they're not interested in increasing their broadband plan to accommodate.




rugrat
2719 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2784433 26-Sep-2021 13:16
Vodafone TV is heavily crippled by rights issues. A lot of Freeview content cannot be recorded and catch-up is not available on it as much as when first released.

 

I’d only recommend Vodafone TV to someone that wants it for Sky content, or if happy to watch stuff that cannot be recorded through TV on demand etc, if the program is available there.

 

Other then that, a choice of the other two models, not much choice in NZ for Freeview recorders. I don’t know which would be best.

 

 

 

 

davidcole
5506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2784447 26-Sep-2021 13:39
I know it’s not your brief, but have they considered not recording and just using the Ondemand features? What specifically do they want for recording (shows not on Ondemand?)




JohnDunlop
15 posts

Geek


  #2785353 27-Sep-2021 22:41
Either would be OK though the Panasonic will be hard to find.

 

Check the Dishtv.co.nz website for details, cheaper offers and good customer service tech who actually talks to you over the phone.

 

I'm an installer not a dishtv promoter!

lissie
481 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2829858 10-Dec-2021 11:34
davidcole: I know it’s not your brief, but have they considered not recording and just using the Ondemand features? What specifically do they want for recording (shows not on Ondemand?)


 

 

 

 

Ondemand is a total pain - can't fast forward through the ads and time limited as things disappear.  I can't believe there isn't more choice of device on the market - I have the Panasonic which has worked fine but I now have issues. We have unlimited fibre - but I'd consider  being restricted to ondemand, and othe rstreaming services a retrograde move 




fe31nz
811 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2830201 10-Dec-2021 23:00
You can always build your own TV recorder.  I use MythTV on an Ubuntu box.  PCs with the right bits cost more than off-the-shelf TV recorders, but they are rather more powerful and usable.  I have mine set up to record Sky as well as DVB-T.

MikeB4
17040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2830269 11-Dec-2021 07:30
There is no choice in Aotearoa. Dish TV offerings are woeful truly unreliable rubbish and Panasonic offerings are old and we're not without issues. Smart TVs and Sky are the only viable options.



sparky1685
72 posts

Master Geek


  #2830272 11-Dec-2021 07:41
We have a 2 Raspberry PI solution, with a Pi3B running OSMC connected to the TV and another Pi running TVHeadend, but I'm pretty sure that a Pi 4 running LibreElec, a couple of Aliexpress USB tuners and a USB hard drive for storage would work as a one box solution (if you don't mind a bit of fiddling to set it up!)

 

 

rphenix
954 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2830273 11-Dec-2021 07:48
A modified TiVo to keep it working is the best recorder we have in NZ with on demand best left to a smart tv (Sony Android models recommend).

davidcole
5506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2830274 11-Dec-2021 07:52
Less of a build option, but with a HDHomeRun tuner and a machine with Plex server on it would work also. 

 

I don’t use it enough as a daily driver as I don’t really record any more, but have on occasion.   Main advantage is it doesn’t have to be in the lounge, just near an aerial and network.   And there are Plex clients for most platforms 




sparky1685
72 posts

Master Geek


  #2830276 11-Dec-2021 08:16
In fact, if you set up tvheadend using the NZ TV IP streams, you can dispense with the USB tuners completely and still have recording just using LibreElec and a USB hard drive.

On2or3wheels
162 posts

Master Geek


  #2831247 13-Dec-2021 10:36
Out of interest, for those of you using a pc solution how do you control it from the couch?

 

A wireless mouse is a bit clumsy for rewind & fast-forward for a start. I would probably use a wireless keyboard (with trackpad) so I could access all the shortcuts, but I couldn't imagine this being popular with my parents.
Is anyone using a frontend that works with a Hauppauge remote?

davidcole
5506 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2831324 13-Dec-2021 12:02
On2or3wheels:

 

Out of interest, for those of you using a pc solution how do you control it from the couch?

 

A wireless mouse is a bit clumsy for rewind & fast-forward for a start. I would probably use a wireless keyboard (with trackpad) so I could access all the shortcuts, but I couldn't imagine this being popular with my parents.
Is anyone using a frontend that works with a Hauppauge remote?

 

 

In the old days (I was windows pc with nextpvr front end/backend), and I used a logitech harmony remote (emulating a hauppauge remote), but it was connected via a usb-uirt usb Infrared receiver and transmitter.   

 

I believe I still have the usb-uirt, but unsure if there are windows 10 drivers for it.....last os I think I used was windows 7.

 

 




SumnerBoy
1886 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2831326 13-Dec-2021 12:04
On2or3wheels:

 

Out of interest, for those of you using a pc solution how do you control it from the couch?

 

A wireless mouse is a bit clumsy for rewind & fast-forward for a start. I would probably use a wireless keyboard (with trackpad) so I could access all the shortcuts, but I couldn't imagine this being popular with my parents.
Is anyone using a frontend that works with a Hauppauge remote?

 

 

I have TVHeadend running on a Linux box and have my Kodi clients (OSMC 4Ks) running the TVHeadend addon. This allows me full control via the OSMC remote, in a nicely integrated UI along with my on-prem TV shows and movies. I can view the TV guide, select and watch Live TV channels, and manage my TV recordings.

On2or3wheels
162 posts

Master Geek


  #2831379 13-Dec-2021 12:18
SumnerBoy:

 

I have TVHeadend running on a Linux box and have my Kodi clients (OSMC 4Ks) running the TVHeadend addon. This allows me full control via the OSMC remote, in a nicely integrated UI along with my on-prem TV shows and movies. I can view the TV guide, select and watch Live TV channels, and manage my TV recordings.

 

 

Sounds a tidy set-up.

 1 | 2
