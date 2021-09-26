A family member has sought my advice for a replacement twin tuner recorder but I have only managed to find two possibilities that meet her simple requirements. Can anyone offer further suggestions please?

- 1Tb Terrestrial Twin tuner (Satellite is not required)

- Series recording feature

- On-demand Freeview (TV3, Maori, etc)

- On-demand TVNZ (which withdrew from Freeview in June, so separate app required)

- Built in wi-fi for the on-demand service

All I have found is

Panasonic DMR-HWT260GN $399

Comment – has very mixed reviews (both very good and very bad), some reviews are five years old so this model is really quite old technology. None of the stores selling it specifically mention if the June 2021 TVNZ On-Demand app is (or can be) installed.

Dish TV A2 Android Recorder $439

Comment – specifically mentioned by TVNZ as compatible with its on-demand service. The entire Dish TV range for years has received many highly critical reviews, does the A2 break this level of criticism? But being android means I could install other streaming apps, so big plus there.

There is a third option Vodafone TV $180, however no hard drive, it records to the cloud and stored programmes are not saved there forever so users have no control about being able to permanently save a recording.

So, can anyone suggest other models please, or comment on the models above.