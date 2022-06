Argh I hate troubleshooting TV!

We use a Panasonic box for freeview including recording. The freeview part is still working - ie I can get all the channel info - but I'm getting "no signal" on a bunch of channels like 15,17, 50 and some others . While channels like 1 through 14 are perfectly fine. The unit is only about 3 years old so I'm not expecting it to break yet

Any ideas - we ure on UHF rather than satellite