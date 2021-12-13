Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)somethings up with Freeview
gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


#291912 13-Dec-2021 08:10
Went to the usual bookmark, & the Freeview TV guide is offline. 

 

 

 

https://freeviewnz.tv/tvguide/whats-on/?nowAndNext=true

 

 

rscole86
4523 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831151 13-Dec-2021 08:23
Someone forgot to renew the domain?

this domain name expired on 2021-12-12 03:21:26
click here to renew it.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11908 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2831152 13-Dec-2021 08:24
Oops.

 

Lol HAHAHA - Worst Apocalypse Ever | Make a Meme

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

joshhill96
1484 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2831154 13-Dec-2021 08:25
Whoops! What a good start to the week! I’ll let the web team know!

Thanks for letting us know




Currently working with iStore New Zealand
Formerly worked at Sky Network Television, Freeview, Apple, Spark New Zealand Trading Limited, DISH TV Technologies. 

 

Travel Geek: Brazil, Chile, New Caledonia, United States, Fiji, Vanuatu, Australia, Cook Islands



gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


  #2831473 13-Dec-2021 13:52
its back up now :)  

 

 

 

(I miss my Tivo...)  

gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


  #2867842 13-Feb-2022 19:16
freeview TV guide online is down again..  :(  but ive been on my TV / recorder guide & nothing is on TV tonight 

joshhill96
1484 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2867845 13-Feb-2022 19:30
Thanks for the heads up. I have sent a request to the team, we may not get this resolved into tomorrow. 

 

I have updated the Freeview Forum in case anyone else search the same issue. 

 

 

 

Josh




Currently working with iStore New Zealand
Formerly worked at Sky Network Television, Freeview, Apple, Spark New Zealand Trading Limited, DISH TV Technologies. 

 

Travel Geek: Brazil, Chile, New Caledonia, United States, Fiji, Vanuatu, Australia, Cook Islands

k1w1k1d
995 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2867855 13-Feb-2022 20:34
It's working for me. 8.30pm



msukiwi
1495 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2867856 13-Feb-2022 20:56
gordonisnz:freeview TV guide online is down again..  :(  but ive been on my TV / recorder guide & nothing is on TV tonight 

 

And with FreeView devices requiring the guide to set Recordings, and Manual Timer Recordings no longer available on approved devices it makes a mockery of FreeView as if the Guide is down - so is your ability to set recordings. And it is not unusual to find it down!

