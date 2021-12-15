OnceBitten

Hi All, I'm having problems getting any signal through the UHF aerial to the TV or Freeview / DVD unit

Last year we upgraded our main TV in the lounge and put our 10 yr old Panasonic Vierra 42" in the bedroom

when we tried connecting it direct to the UHF aerial we got no signal on any of the freeview channels, so plugged the aerial into the back of our Panasonic Freeview / DVD unit and connected that to the TV via RCA leads and we managed to get most of the channels through that

A friends partner came around who specialises in Audio / security systems installation and he had a look and said the cable running into the house was very old and providing a weak signal. he suggested getting a new splitter (we are 1 of 2 townhouses and share a UHF aerial) and a new cable into the house - but as we managed to get most of the channels we didn't bother upgrading the cable or splitter.

fast forward a year and we've now got a 1 yr old Samsung 32" TV that has all the whistles and bells.

I connected it all up last night, plugged the aerial direct into the Samsung TV and got TV up (TV1) for about 10 seconds before it all went pixilated and then the 'no signal' message came up I tried other channels but all had 'no signal'

So I tried going through the Freeview unit and plugged it in exactly as it was with the other TV using RCA leads then HDMI, but just kept getting 'no signal'. I triple checked the cables were all plugged in correctly

I know the freeview / DVD unit is connected ok because I was able to play a CD through it and sound came out through the TV speaker.... I'm just not sure why I'm getting 'No Signal' when connecting the UHF aerial either direct to the TV or through the Freeview box - especially seeing as it managed to work with the other TV and all I've essentially done is replace the TV

does anyone know what else I can try?

thanks in advance