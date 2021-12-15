Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Freeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Freeview connection problem
OnceBitten

460 posts

Ultimate Geek


#291948 15-Dec-2021 09:31
Hi All, I'm having problems getting any signal through the UHF aerial to the TV or Freeview / DVD unit

 

Last year we upgraded our main TV in the lounge and put our 10 yr old Panasonic Vierra 42" in the bedroom

 

when we tried connecting it direct to the UHF aerial we got no signal on any of the freeview channels, so plugged the aerial into the back of our Panasonic Freeview / DVD unit and connected that to the TV via RCA leads and we managed to get most of the channels through that

 

A friends partner came around who specialises in Audio / security systems installation and he had a look and said the cable running into the house was very old and providing a weak signal. he suggested getting a new splitter (we are 1 of 2 townhouses and share a UHF aerial) and a new cable into the house - but as we managed to get most of the channels we didn't bother upgrading the cable or splitter.

 

fast forward a year and we've now got a 1 yr old Samsung 32" TV that has all the whistles and bells.

 

I connected it all up last night, plugged the aerial direct into the Samsung TV and got TV up (TV1) for about 10 seconds before it all went pixilated and then the 'no signal' message came up I tried other channels but all had 'no signal'

 

So I tried going through the Freeview unit and plugged it in exactly as it was with the other TV using RCA leads then HDMI, but just kept getting 'no signal'. I triple checked the cables were all plugged in correctly

 

I know the freeview / DVD unit is connected ok because I was able to play a CD through it and sound came out through the TV speaker.... I'm just not sure why I'm getting 'No Signal' when connecting the UHF aerial either direct to the TV or through the Freeview box - especially seeing as it managed to work with the other TV and all I've essentially done is replace the TV

 

does anyone know what else I can try?

 

 

 

thanks in advance

tkr001
395 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2832742 15-Dec-2021 10:44
May sound harsh but you should do as the installer said.....

Oblivian
6595 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2832808 15-Dec-2021 12:32
Are you certain it goes to the UHF (DVB-T) and not say a pre-installed sky dish (DVB-S) And made sure you picked the right type. 

 

Some earlier recorders and TVs weren't always dual/MHEG5/-T and may be oldschool UHF or satellite tuner. Which may explain why the existing stuff works great but a new device which will be likely default set to -T/UHF would complain of no signal

 

Depending on location, try some rabbit ears or a 500mm wire in the antenna-in (I've used a desk anti static strap before..). Or 100% compare the system settings on the other 'working' devices to be certain they are not -S over RF

OnceBitten

460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2832836 15-Dec-2021 13:27
Oblivian:

 

Are you certain it goes to the UHF (DVB-T) and not say a pre-installed sky dish (DVB-S) And made sure you picked the right type. 

 

Some earlier recorders and TVs weren't always dual/MHEG5/-T and may be oldschool UHF or satellite tuner. Which may explain why the existing stuff works great but a new device which will be likely default set to -T/UHF would complain of no signal

 

Depending on location, try some rabbit ears or a 500mm wire in the antenna-in (I've used a desk anti static strap before..). Or 100% compare the system settings on the other 'working' devices to be certain they are not -S over RF

 

 

 

 

ok thanks for that - I'm not sure what you mean by dual/MHEG5/-T or -T/UHF  sorry

 

would I be able to find this out on the settings on the samsung TV? or will it be in the manual?

 

 

 

cheers



Oblivian
6595 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2832856 15-Dec-2021 14:04
Yes, thats why I suggest checking the settings/model specs on the 'working' devices to see the tuner type/current settings if they are DVBS only. It will indicate if your cable out the wall is actually connected to an antenna, or a sky dish. In multi dwelling, they may opt to only provide a sky dish. As that was 'the thing'. Only on new builds now do you find them install both. As DVBT/UHF is superior if you don't get a sky box.

 

 

 

DVB-T = Freeview from local tower. UHF

 

DVB-S Freeview from space/satellite. Via sky dish (same location in space/satellite) Not UHF.

 

Tvs/Receivers can combine the same into a single connector type. Where you select teresstrial or satellite. Or have both a F connector + UHF

 

DVB-S is not HD

 

DVB-T is

 

DVB-S Come first. DVB-T come second. MHEG5 = enhanced over the air menu (required on certified freeview UHF/DVBT). Vs EIT guide on -S/non certified..

OnceBitten

460 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2832873 15-Dec-2021 14:32
Oblivian:

 

Yes, thats why I suggest checking the settings/model specs on the 'working' devices to see the tuner type/current settings if they are DVBS only. It will indicate if your cable out the wall is actually connected to an antenna, or a sky dish. In multi dwelling, they may opt to only provide a sky dish. As that was 'the thing'. Only on new builds now do you find them install both. As DVBT/UHF is superior if you don't get a sky box.

 

 

 

DVB-T = Freeview from local tower. UHF

 

DVB-S Freeview from space/satellite. Via sky dish (same location in space/satellite) Not UHF.

 

Tvs/Receivers can combine the same into a single connector type. Where you select teresstrial or satellite. Or have both a F connector + UHF

 

DVB-S is not HD

 

DVB-T is

 

DVB-S Come first. DVB-T come second. MHEG5 = enhanced over the air menu (required on certified freeview UHF/DVBT). Vs EIT guide on -S/non certified..

 

 

 

 

ok thanks for that

 

We have 1 sky dish and 1 UHF aerial on the roof and the UHF aerial is shared between the 2 houses by a 'splitter'

 

both Sky and UHF connections come into the lounge and we have Sky TV in the lounge using the satellite dish and sky decoder and have no issues

 

I've drilled a hole in the gib a few years back and poked the UHF connection through the wall to the bedroom and we use that for the bedroom TV, so it's definitely UHF that's giving us the problems

 

I'll check to see if the Samsung TV is set to DVB-T

 

 

