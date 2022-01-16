Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Streaming to old tv
kotuku4

440 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#293366 16-Jan-2022 20:16
Send private message

Sorry to repeat previous discussions. Most threads I checked seem locked.
Looking to get more out of an good old LG 65" tv. Or other old Samsung 40" x2.
Currently connected to dish tv sat box. Tv has Netflix app but I'm over Netflix for now.
Other apps don't seem to work for me. Tv cast, Plex. So end up using Android phone to watch what I want.
Was considering Smart vu+, or Google Chromecast tv with remote. Possibly Mi Box S. Or just a simple chromecast.
Prefer not to sped too much. Eg Apple TV.
Connection will be Wifi close to router.
I know there will different answers, prefer something that works reliably, if that's possible.




:)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
GregV
909 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2851710 16-Jan-2022 20:48
Send private message

I'm using Smart Vu 11 on a sleepout TV, works great for streaming live TV (no +1 channels), spark sport, Amazon prime etc

scuwp
3578 posts

Uber Geek


  #2851788 16-Jan-2022 21:54
Send private message

Second hand Apple TV? Not an apple fan by any means but honestly can't believe I didn't get one of these sooner.




Always be yourself, unless you can be Batman, then always be the Batman

Wheelbarrow01
1225 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Chorus

  #2851789 16-Jan-2022 21:55
Send private message

GregV: I'm using Smart Vu 11 on a sleepout TV, works great for streaming live TV (no +1 channels), spark sport, Amazon prime etc

 

I second this. We recently got fibre installed at our bach, and needed to "smartify" our old LG TV without spending a fortune. Got a refurbished Smartvu V11 from the Dishtv website for around $86 inc delivery and it's worked flawlessly. The remote control has quick launch buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Youtube, plus you can download all the most popular apps, watch live Freeview, stream from your mobile, and I like that the remote control is bluetooth so I don't even have to point it at the TV lol.

 

Main reason we got it was because standard definition TV from our satellite dish looked rubbish on such a large TV and there is no UHF service in our location. The streamed Freeview is in HD and has made a real difference. The wife is missing the HGTV channel though - for some reason that channel is not in the streaming lineup.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd



sdavisnz
933 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2851792 16-Jan-2022 22:04
Send private message

Tv1 and 2 in HD, 3 and 4 in SD, mediaworks are useless.

All media works channels in SD.




Voice gives context

farcus
1267 posts

Uber Geek


  #2851800 16-Jan-2022 22:37
Send private message

sdavisnz: Tv1 and 2 in HD, 3 and 4 in SD, mediaworks are useless.

All media works channels in SD.

 

 

 

mediaworks no longer own any tv stations in NZ.
TV3, Choice, HGTV etc are all owned by Discovery Networks

farcus
1267 posts

Uber Geek


  #2851802 16-Jan-2022 22:38
Send private message

Mi TV stick would be a good low budget option. Essentially same as Mi Box S but with a little less grunt and no 4K 

driller2000
906 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2851811 16-Jan-2022 23:08
Send private message

SmartVu good option if you want cheap, plug and play - incl streaming and TV channels - and have no plan to sideload any other apps.

 

MiBox TV Stick also a good and cheaper option (1080p only) - and it will let you sideload apps.



Rickles
2441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2852053 17-Jan-2022 11:06
Send private message

Vodafone TV ?? <😊>

 

Should be good for another 8 months.

kotuku4

440 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2852270 17-Jan-2022 13:56
Send private message

Thanks for all the responses. Would prefer something that works with Google, and can stream from on demand services, and Freeview. And any streaming apps.
Any thoughts on Google Chromecast with Google tv and remote?




:)

nzkc
1054 posts

Uber Geek


  #2852293 17-Jan-2022 15:05
Send private message

kotuku4:  Would prefer something that works with Google, and can stream from on demand services, and Freeview. And any streaming apps.

 

The SmartVu that a few have suggested covers this.

 

The Google Chromecast with Google TV would do the same too. Although the FreeviewTV app may not be released for it so you'd be side loading it.

 

You would be fine with either I think.

allan
1572 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2852301 17-Jan-2022 15:21
Send private message

driller2000:

 

SmartVu good option if you want cheap, plug and play - incl streaming and TV channels - and have no plan to sideload any other apps.

 

MiBox TV Stick also a good and cheaper option (1080p only) - and it will let you sideload apps. 

 

I've sideloaded apps on the earlier SmartVu SV10 model.

Bee

Bee
605 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2852312 17-Jan-2022 16:06
Send private message

Another Vote for Smartvu SV11.  We have it on our main TV, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney +, Freeview and KODI all work well.

 

Cheapest place to buy it is PB Tech.

 

I do like the look of the Google Chromecast with Google TV but these were not available when I was looking last year.

Zeon
3860 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2852320 17-Jan-2022 16:18
Send private message

I have 3x SmartVu 11 which I got for 4k support for 3x 4k TVs. They work really well. All are on wired using USB ethernet adapters.

 

There is another TV at 1080p using an older SmartVu (also on ethernet) and its super super laggy. Also no Amazon Prime support.




Speedtest 2019-10-14

driller2000
906 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2852351 17-Jan-2022 17:08
Send private message

allan:

 

driller2000:

 

SmartVu good option if you want cheap, plug and play - incl streaming and TV channels - and have no plan to sideload any other apps.

 

MiBox TV Stick also a good and cheaper option (1080p only) - and it will let you sideload apps. 

 

I've sideloaded apps on the earlier SmartVu SV10 model.

 

 

 

 

Ah OK - TY for clarifying. My post was based on one device for a family member which wouldn't let me sideload and I thought i was the SmartVu.

 

 

 

Other posters re Google TV - I thought it didn't come with NZ specific apps?

farcus
1267 posts

Uber Geek


  #2852373 17-Jan-2022 17:52
Send private message

kotuku4: Thanks for all the responses. Would prefer something that works with Google, and can stream from on demand services, and Freeview. And any streaming apps.
Any thoughts on Google Chromecast with Google tv and remote?

 

 

 

Mi Box S and Mi Tv stick run pure android TV.
No need to side load apps as most available for NZ TV services can be installed from the Play Store.

 

 

 

Also has built in chromecast.
I think the freeview TV app has been discontinued??
Just set up and use the built in live tv function

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





