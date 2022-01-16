Sorry to repeat previous discussions. Most threads I checked seem locked.
Looking to get more out of an good old LG 65" tv. Or other old Samsung 40" x2.
Currently connected to dish tv sat box. Tv has Netflix app but I'm over Netflix for now.
Other apps don't seem to work for me. Tv cast, Plex. So end up using Android phone to watch what I want.
Was considering Smart vu+, or Google Chromecast tv with remote. Possibly Mi Box S. Or just a simple chromecast.
Prefer not to sped too much. Eg Apple TV.
Connection will be Wifi close to router.
I know there will different answers, prefer something that works reliably, if that's possible.