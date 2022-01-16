GregV: I'm using Smart Vu 11 on a sleepout TV, works great for streaming live TV (no +1 channels), spark sport, Amazon prime etc

I second this. We recently got fibre installed at our bach, and needed to "smartify" our old LG TV without spending a fortune. Got a refurbished Smartvu V11 from the Dishtv website for around $86 inc delivery and it's worked flawlessly. The remote control has quick launch buttons for Netflix, Amazon Prime and Youtube, plus you can download all the most popular apps, watch live Freeview, stream from your mobile, and I like that the remote control is bluetooth so I don't even have to point it at the TV lol.

Main reason we got it was because standard definition TV from our satellite dish looked rubbish on such a large TV and there is no UHF service in our location. The streamed Freeview is in HD and has made a real difference. The wife is missing the HGTV channel though - for some reason that channel is not in the streaming lineup.