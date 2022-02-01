Turned on bedroom TV and a notice flashed on screen about connection, didn’t manage to see exactly. The Dish sat receiver box S7070R was flashing 'boot and load.' Turned off the power same result when box was turned back on again, boot and load.



Our LNB and satellite dish is newish. Does this mean there is a fault with the receiver box or would some other problem cause this. I even tried hosing down the satellite dish as heard this can help by cooling it.



I would buy a new box but if the old box isn’t at fault then I will have two not working.



Any thoughts on what to do appreciated.









Edited for spelling