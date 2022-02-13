It looks to me like Three only use stereo sound for movies even though they use AC3. Anyone know why they don't just output 5.1 channel AC3 like TVNZ?
They are cheap.
I've seen recent Three movies in surround sound, last one was Joker a few weeks ago.
Check your TV/AVR settings.
Not every movie has surround sound, some are even in mono which shows up as two channels.
Edit - just turned on TV Three - Shrek is playing.
In stereo !
What is Three up to !
Apparently stereo only is a consequence of Discovery re-jigging FTA channels to the cloud.
5.1 is scheduled to return in June/july.
All sounds a bit suss...
😝
I noticed it for years. Even under media works ownership.
Just gave up watching media works movies.
Thanks for your reply. Did the rejigging affect 5.1 for all FTA channels or only Discovery's? Where did you read that 5.1 is scheduled to return and is it only to Discovery channels?
There was a thread on Screenscribe.net
Thanks! I tried searching that site but was not able to find the thread.
Gawd it was a mission to find the thread !
Screenscribe search function is rudimentary at best...
Here you go, in the comments
😄
https://www.screenscribe.net/network-movies-in-hd-march-19-25/
Much appreciated! I have copied the relevant comment below for future reference:
"Expect 5.1 audio to return to Three mid-year, thx1138. It’s been suspended in the meantime as part of Discovery transitioning the playout of its FTA channels to the Cloud. This should be completed by June/July. Says a spokesperson: “Transition to the Cloud playout involves redesign of a number of components, such as content supply, QC, playout and distribution … This redesign process is covering all types of content, including programmes and commercials. We anticipate 5.1 to be available on Three once the transition will happen, subject to successful tests … The content for other channels is not delivered to us in 5.1, therefore the channels will be distributed in stereo.”"