ilovemusic: Gawd it was a mission to find the thread ! Screenscribe search function is rudimentary at best... Here you go, in the comments πŸ˜„ https://www.screenscribe.net/network-movies-in-hd-march-19-25/

Much appreciated! I have copied the relevant comment below for future reference:

"Expect 5.1 audio to return to Three mid-year, thx1138. It’s been suspended in the meantime as part of Discovery transitioning the playout of its FTA channels to the Cloud. This should be completed by June/July. Says a spokesperson: “Transition to the Cloud playout involves redesign of a number of components, such as content supply, QC, playout and distribution … This redesign process is covering all types of content, including programmes and commercials. We anticipate 5.1 to be available on Three once the transition will happen, subject to successful tests … The content for other channels is not delivered to us in 5.1, therefore the channels will be distributed in stereo.”"