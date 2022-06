It seems you don't have an aerial and may not even be in a terrestial reception area.

The first thing to confirm is if you are even in the right area - where about are you?

If you are in the right area, then you will need to have an aerial installed.

If you are not in a terrestial area, then you will need to buy a satellite reciever to pick up the signal from the satellite dish.

EDIT: You won't find a place to enter satellite settings because it doesn't have a satellite tuner.