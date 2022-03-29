I watch a lot of (live) Freeview system TV using the tuner on my Panasonic DVD recorder. I do that because I find the tuner for my Android based TV is "clunky". I find it easier to navigate the Freeview system - having used it since its inception.

Today, whilst watching the midday news I noticed that subtitles are displayed. I have found that they only appear on the TVNZ channels.

Does anyone know why that has happened?

Despite lots of casting around I cannot find a way to turn off the subtitles. My DVD tuner remote has no button/option to do that.

Any help and advice welcome.