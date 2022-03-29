Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Subtitles on Freeview
Gradine

73 posts

Master Geek


#295442 29-Mar-2022 16:35
Send private message

I watch a lot of (live) Freeview system TV using the tuner on my Panasonic DVD recorder. I do that because I find the tuner for my Android based TV is "clunky". I find it easier to navigate the Freeview system - having used it since its inception.

 

Today, whilst watching the midday news I noticed that subtitles are displayed. I have found that they only appear on the TVNZ channels.

 

Does anyone know why that has happened?

 

Despite lots of casting around I cannot find a way to turn off the subtitles. My DVD tuner remote has no button/option to do that.

 

Any help and advice welcome.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
Bananabob
432 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2893607 29-Mar-2022 17:07
Send private message

You don't say what model but a quick search reveals the following:

 

Operations while watching broadcast
To show subtitle
When “
(> 21)
” appears in channel information
Press [STTL
].
• Press again to hide subtitle.

 

 

 

So look on your remote for the STTL button

Gradine

73 posts

Master Geek


  #2893647 29-Mar-2022 19:27
Send private message

Great answer!!

 

As I said, I am using the DVD remote to manage the Freeview system.

 

I could not find a "sttl" button.

 

Looking again - after your response - I have now found the button!! Hooray. 

 

Tomorrow I'm off to Specsavers to get some glasses.

 

Somehow I or my wife has "bobbled" the remote control and accidentally hit the subtitles key. One push activates, one push deactivates subtitles.

 

Feel a bit foolish now. But, I KNEW you folk would have the answer (that prompted me to carefully check EVERY key).

Bananabob
432 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2894311 30-Mar-2022 16:15
Send private message

I have to admit that STTL is not the obvious choice for subtitles. Maybe SUBT would have been better.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 