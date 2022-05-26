Forest Hill transmitter is still broadcasting, but services are not currently being broadcast since last night.

This is the second outage in a month I think, the last time it was middle of the night so thought it might just be planned maintenance.

I know the Menzies building in town had to move equipment and I think JDA may have had a microwave link up there out to Forest Hill? Not sure if it's related, but they must have some work to do still if it's still off the air today.

Cheers,

Gavin.

edit: Is now resuming normal programming.