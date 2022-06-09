Really really keen on ditching Sky. We barely watch anything on there, yet continue to pay each month. The biggest problem I have is.... The wife..

She is against it and "watches things sometimes" which is generally HGTV which we can get on freeview..

I would be keen on getting a new box that can take freeview, Netflix and maybe Disney+? Even better if i can link it up the home NAS to play media from there.

The trick will be having something that is user friendly, otherwise I will get shot down.

Apple TV seems to be a contender but I have no experience with it, what is everyone else using post SKY?