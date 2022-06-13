kiwipearls

DishTV I bought back in 2017 seems to be having issues - it won't stop recording, it recorded Taskmaster for over 92 hours. Notifications do not go off the screen, so if I turn volume up on dish tv, the volume thingy wont disappear.

Other hinky things happen, like ff and then all of a sudden an error happens and we are back to the beginning.

I have updated lastest firware, so it is all up todate and I have reset it and reupdated - still having the issue, so I am thinking it is a bit old now.

I am looking for recommendations for a better PVR solution. It is not really for me, but for my BF who is still oldschool and likes to record normal TV. I stream everything.

So it needs to be easy to use. (or easy for me to teach him to use, and he don't like change lol)

Look forward to your recommendations.