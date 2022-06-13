Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kiwipearls

428 posts

Ultimate Geek


#296386 13-Jun-2022 10:41
DishTV I bought back in 2017 seems to be having issues - it won't stop recording, it recorded Taskmaster for over 92 hours.  Notifications do not go off the screen, so if I turn volume up on dish tv, the volume thingy wont disappear.

 

Other hinky things happen, like ff and then all of a sudden an error happens and we are back to the beginning.

 

I have updated lastest firware, so it is all up todate and I have reset it and reupdated - still having the issue, so I am thinking it is a bit old now.

 

I am looking for recommendations for a better PVR solution.  It is not really for me, but for my BF who is still oldschool and likes to record normal TV.  I stream everything.

 

So it needs to be easy to use. (or easy for me to teach him to use, and he don't like change lol)

 

Look forward to your recommendations.




"In the real world as in dreams, nothing is quite what it seems" - The Book of Counted Sorrows





Senility Guild
 

davidcole
5501 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2925953 13-Jun-2022 11:16
I would have thought if you have to teach him a PVR, would teaching him ondemand be about the same effort?  When you say you stream everything, is that on a laptop, or do you have a media streamer with a remote (Apple TV, Chromecast remote, sheidl tv etc).

 

And is it correct that everything he records is also ondemand (TVNZ and/or media works?).  If he's after shows on prime, then you'll have to continue with plan a (PVR)




turb
842 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2925972 13-Jun-2022 11:49
I just bought a Panasonic DMR-HWT260 https://www.panasonic.com/nz/consumer/home-entertainment/recorders-dvd-and-bd-player/dmr-hwt260.html

 

Seems pretty good. There are some on TM or ~$400 new.




  #2925973 13-Jun-2022 11:50
NextPVR ? :)

 

Just set it up at home, been working well so far.

 

 




