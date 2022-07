Hey folks

I recently bought some Philips NICAM broadcast kit off eBay to have a look at - there is a detailed write-up here:

https://www.mattmillman.com/remembering-nicam-part-1-broadcast-equipment-teardown/

Does anyone have any contacts in TVNZ/Three? I'd be interested to know if it was this same Philips gear that generated our NICAM signals. It was available from 1988 and as far as I can tell there wasn't a lot else on the market around this time...