Currently, I'm using a Vodafone TV attached to a Samsung Frame box to access TV1,2 and 3 (and others).

When support for VTV ends, I'll need to find another way of accesing these channels. I can easily do this by downloading the TVNZ+ app to get TV1 and TV2.

However, for the life of me, I can't find an app to get live TV3. The Freeview app is fine for catchup, but doesn't support live over the internet (but correct me if I'm wronmg please).

Can anyone help?