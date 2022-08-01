What I think is interesting here is "Warner Bros, Discovery" being Freeview shareholders. I guess Discovery took over when buying from Mediaworks.

Freeview New Zealand welcomes the appointment of Leon Mead as its General Manager.

Leading Freeview as acting GM since August 2021, Mead brings a wealth of industry insights and technical expertise, with an exceptional background in product management, innovation and development in the telecommunications and media sectors.

He has spearheaded projects to improve content discoverability on live TV, and was instrumental to the launch of multiple services and products in his former role of Freeview Product Manager.

Freeview Chairman Paul Thompson says the board is delighted to see Leon take the helm.

“Leon is a results-driven individual and a collaborative leader with a clear vision for Freeview. His drive to deliver value for Freeview shareholders, partners and viewers alike, will be instrumental to the future of free-to-air in Aotearoa New Zealand. We are confident he will carry Freeview forward as the country’s leading free-to-air TV platform.” he says.

Linear TV reaches approximately 2 million Kiwis each week through Freeview, with live viewing remaining a fundamental part of viewers’ daily unwind in front of the TV.

The strength of Freeview in New Zealand can be attributed to the ongoing support and commitment of free-to-air broadcasters, including its shareholders, TVNZ, Warner Bros. Discovery, Whakaata Māori and RNZ, who secure and curate a fantastic array of content, collectively funding the service so it remains free.

Freeview will continue to work collaboratively across the industry to ensure free-to-air remains as accessible as ever across TV screens throughout the country.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to be a part of this dynamic sector to help shape the future of TV alongside our many valued partners” says Mead.

“With the cost of living rising, now more than ever, it’s important for Freeview to maintain, improve and future-proof free-to-air TV so it can continue to inform and delight Kiwis of all ages.” he says.

Looking forward, Freeview will remain focused on supporting the collective vision of its shareholders and partners, ensuring all Kiwis can easily access the curated TV service they know and love.