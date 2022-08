I mostly watch TV via VF TV but just switched to the antenna input of my Samsung TV and noticed the signal was missing from TV1 and TV2. All other Freeview channels seemed fine, and a pile of Samsung Pass channels have been added.

I thought the frequencies may have changed, so I ran the Autotune function, but TV1 and TV2 no longer appear in the list.

I can't believe they would have been dropped from Mount Kaukau, but can't think of another explanation.

Any thoughts please?

Cheers,

Pete.