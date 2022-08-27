I have the Dishtv A7070 box and while it works well, I cannot seem to disable the Audio Descriptions on Duke Channel. I went through the Manual and the two places it mentions where to disable them, its already "off". Unsure what else to try.
A second problem I have is the box has the wrong Channel names in the EPG/popup Menu. For example im watching Duke but the Menu displays Choice. I have factory reset the unit and rescanned but nothing made a difference. The unit has been updating itself every now and again too. I think one of the Updates may have mucked the Channels up as it was fine when I first got it about 6 months ago.
Thanks to anyone who can provide insight!