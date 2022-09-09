Times are a changing and no doubt set top boxes are too. Any current suggestions for a satellite receiver that has -

1.) Fast scans for finding wild feeds on Ku Band (that is if there are many these days, not sure which satellite)

2.) Has a better picture quality than say the Dish TV SNT7070HbbTV

3.) Nice user interface that makes it enjoyable to use

I realize that most people likely use the internet, however thought it might be fun to use a good satellite receiver as well.

It seems the choices of receivers is limited these days and maybe Australia, UK or Aliexpress might be an alternative to a NZ supplied one. Though a local New Zealand supplied receiver would be just fine too.

Thank you in advance for any suggestions.