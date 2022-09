As in title, I have suddenly started getting playback errors in Kodi on TVNZ IPTV channels. Kodi log says demux error. IPTV works fine on Tivimate. Non-TVNZ channels work fine on Kodi. This only affects TV One, TV 2 and Duke. It only started this afternoon. Earlier I watched noon news on TV One no problem. Now suddenly I get the error. Nothing has changed my end, then it worked, now it doesn't. Is this Simple IPTV issue or something else?