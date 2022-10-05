Hi there everyone.so i have the mtv3700 i know it pretty old and for some time ive had some issues, 1 subtitles often appear then disappear before you can read them other times only a small amount of what said appears on screen and it can also display subbies in bits on the display totally useless.

The box has v6.07 beta 6 thats the latest i can find?

Next issues sometimes i get no sound on say tv 1 and 2 but sound on all the rest, then going back to tv1 and the sound fixes really odd and annoying,i are there any solutions possible or is it ready for scrap?

if i need a new dual tuner uhf what would you recommend?. thank you in advance.