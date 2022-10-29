Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsFreeview (DVB-T/DVB-S)Bad coverage in Auckland during heavy rain
iwantplaytv

18 posts

Geek


#302111 29-Oct-2022 17:19
Send private message quote this post

Anyone else in Auckland having issues with channels in the last few hours during the lightning and rain? TVNZ channels seem to have no signal or pixelated, Mediaworks are OK. Most TVs are working but one has no signal at all. That TV has the oldest cable(like 30 years old) running to it. I have turned off and the the Kingray TV Amplifier which seemed to help a little bit but still some channels don't have full signal. Nothing has changed regarding wiring, antenna, it all started in the last few hours during the rain. I checked https://freeviewforum.co.nz/page/network-status but it says nothing about Auckland and was wondering knew if anything was up regarding the transmitters or anything like that.

Create new topic
RunningMan
7182 posts

Uber Geek


  #2989556 29-Oct-2022 17:20
Send private message quote this post

DVB-S or DVB-T?

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
iwantplaytv

18 posts

Geek


  #2989557 29-Oct-2022 17:21
Send private message quote this post

DVB-T, antenna on 2 storey roof

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Poly Studio X Video Bars First Android-based Video Appliances for Google Meet
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:34

Sony Announces the New Linkbuds S Earth Blue
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:21

Jabra Unveils Professional, Pocketable True Wireless Evolve2 Earbuds
Posted 27-Oct-2022 19:14

Chromecast with Google TV HD Review
Posted 21-Oct-2022 17:10

Rolls-royce Spectre Unveiled
Posted 19-Oct-2022 08:30

Dyson Launches Its Most Powerful HEPA Cordless Vacuum
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:15

Philips Introduces Their Most Energy-efficient LED Bulbs
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:08

HP Unveils New Envy and Spectre Portfolio of Notebooks
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:05

Sony Launches Smallest 3LCD Laser Projectors
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:02

Meta Announces Meta Quest Pro VR Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:01

Logitech G Introduces Astro A30 Wireless Gaming Headset
Posted 17-Oct-2022 17:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 