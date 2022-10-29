iwantplaytv

Anyone else in Auckland having issues with channels in the last few hours during the lightning and rain? TVNZ channels seem to have no signal or pixelated, Mediaworks are OK. Most TVs are working but one has no signal at all. That TV has the oldest cable(like 30 years old) running to it. I have turned off and the the Kingray TV Amplifier which seemed to help a little bit but still some channels don't have full signal. Nothing has changed regarding wiring, antenna, it all started in the last few hours during the rain. I checked https://freeviewforum.co.nz/page/network-status but it says nothing about Auckland and was wondering knew if anything was up regarding the transmitters or anything like that.