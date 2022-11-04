My five year old LG 4K tv has developed a fault and If not viable to fix am looking at a TCL 43 TV to replace it. Is the TCL brand of TV any good. I'm attracted with the 3 year warranty.
I can't answer the questions, but I have two Samsung TVs one about 8-10 years old (1080p 55") and one maybe 10 - 15 years old (720p 40") that are both still going strong. The 55" needed repair once early on, I can't remember why, but it was warranty.
the panels are usually OK for the qled, but onboard android tv is underpowered and known for been buggy, i wont use it.